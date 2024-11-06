Evening Reading - November 6, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Guilty Gear Strive devs apologize for Version 1.40 issues
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons & Breath of the Wild co-composer revealed he's left Nintendo
- Sega executive claims a new Virtua Fighter game is in development
- Corsair (CRSR) Q3 2024 earnings results beat revenue expectations on surprise loss
- Qualcomm (QCOM) Q4 2024 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations
- Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q2 2025 revenue beats expectations
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Timely quote from Pokemon
@tamahero.bsky.social) November 6, 2024 at 11:21 AM
Yeah.
But also (and more importantly), this one
@brickbuilt16.bsky.social) November 6, 2024 at 12:27 PM
Hope.
Great Star Wars quote!
@witchywordsmith.bsky.social) November 6, 2024 at 11:55 AM
What a movie.
How to get revenge on scammers
Never heard of this organization but they sound awesome.
MultiVersus teases Season 4 content
They're also adding Raven and Marceline... they have my attention.
Apex Legends brings back original map and content
Crazy that the game has been around long enough for this sort of thing to even exist.
Skeleton Crew trailer
Like everyone else, I'm worn out on all the Star Wars shows. I'll wait and see what folks think of this before checking it out.
