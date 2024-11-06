New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 6, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Timely quote from Pokemon



[image or embed]

— Tama Hero (@tamahero.bsky.social) November 6, 2024 at 11:21 AM

Yeah.

But also (and more importantly), this one



[image or embed]

— Peter Hogan (@brickbuilt16.bsky.social) November 6, 2024 at 12:27 PM

Hope.

Great Star Wars quote!



[image or embed]

— Emily | Witchy Wordsmith (@witchywordsmith.bsky.social) November 6, 2024 at 11:55 AM

What a movie.

How to get revenge on scammers

Never heard of this organization but they sound awesome.

MultiVersus teases Season 4 content

They're also adding Raven and Marceline... they have my attention.

Apex Legends brings back original map and content

Crazy that the game has been around long enough for this sort of thing to even exist.

Skeleton Crew trailer

Like everyone else, I'm worn out on all the Star Wars shows. I'll wait and see what folks think of this before checking it out.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Mikey Madison in Anora.
Take a break from the doomscrolling and do your daily Bubbletron. Also, go see Anora at your local cinema.
Source: Neon

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

