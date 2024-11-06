Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q2 2025 revenue beats expectations The company cited GTA and Borderlands as major revenue drivers.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) has published its Q2 2025 earnings report, providing insight into the financial performance of one of the gaming industry’s biggest publishers.

Take-Two Interactive posted its Q2 2025 earnings report at the close of markets this afternoon. The publisher made $1.47 billion in revenue, which clears the expectation of $1.4 billion. CEO Strauss Zelnick provided a statement on the quarter.

I am pleased to report that we delivered strong second quarter results. Our Net Bookings of $1.47 billion were at the top of our guidance range, driven by the continued success of the Grand Theft Auto and Borderlands franchises, and our operating results surpassed our plans, largely due to a shift in the timing of marketing expenses within the year.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) stock was volatile after hours, hitting lows and highs of $162 and $174.70, respectively.