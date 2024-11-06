New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q2 2025 revenue beats expectations

The company cited GTA and Borderlands as major revenue drivers.
Donovan Erskine
2

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) has published its Q2 2025 earnings report, providing insight into the financial performance of one of the gaming industry’s biggest publishers.

Take-Two Interactive posted its Q2 2025 earnings report at the close of markets this afternoon. The publisher made $1.47 billion in revenue, which clears the expectation of $1.4 billion. CEO Strauss Zelnick provided a statement on the quarter.

Take-Two Interactive's stock chart on November 6, 2024.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) stock was volatile after hours, hitting lows and highs of $162 and $174.70, respectively. Visit Shacknews’ finance topic page for news about other companies reporting quarterly earnings this week.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

