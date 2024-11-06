Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q2 2025 revenue beats expectations
The company cited GTA and Borderlands as major revenue drivers.
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) has published its Q2 2025 earnings report, providing insight into the financial performance of one of the gaming industry’s biggest publishers.
Take-Two Interactive posted its Q2 2025 earnings report at the close of markets this afternoon. The publisher made $1.47 billion in revenue, which clears the expectation of $1.4 billion. CEO Strauss Zelnick provided a statement on the quarter.
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) stock was volatile after hours, hitting lows and highs of $162 and $174.70, respectively. Visit Shacknews’ finance topic page for news about other companies reporting quarterly earnings this week.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q2 2025 revenue beats expectations
-
Important: Private Division, it's pseudo indie label, has been sold to an undisclosed buyer
https://www.gamesindustry.biz/zelnick-on-private-division-sale-those-projects-were-smaller-were-in-the-business-of-big-hits
-