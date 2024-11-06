Corsair (CRSR) Q3 2024 earnings results beat revenue expectations on surprise loss Corsair stock took a dive in after-hours trading following the release of its Q3 2024 earnings report.

Corsair (CRSR) has released its earnings report for Q3 2024, showing how the tech company performed over the past few months. The report showed that Corsair beat revenue expectations but missed the EPS estimate.

Corsair’s Q3 2024 earnings report was shared at the close of markets today. The company brought in $304.2 million in revenue against a $302 million expectation. However, Corsair reported a loss of $0.29 per share, falling quite short of the expectation of a $0.06 profit.

Corsair (CRSR) stock took a hard hit in after-hours trading. Shares were valued as low as $6.25 after ending the day at $7.09. Stick with Shacknews for more of the biggest financial stories out of the gaming and tech industry.