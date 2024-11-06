New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Corsair (CRSR) Q3 2024 earnings results beat revenue expectations on surprise loss

Corsair stock took a dive in after-hours trading following the release of its Q3 2024 earnings report.
Donovan Erskine
Corsair
Corsair (CRSR) has released its earnings report for Q3 2024, showing how the tech company performed over the past few months. The report showed that Corsair beat revenue expectations but missed the EPS estimate.

Corsair’s Q3 2024 earnings report was shared at the close of markets today. The company brought in $304.2 million in revenue against a $302 million expectation. However, Corsair reported a loss of $0.29 per share, falling quite short of the expectation of a $0.06 profit.

Corsair's stock chart on November 6, 2024.

Corsair (CRSR) stock took a hard hit in after-hours trading. Shares were valued as low as $6.25 after ending the day at $7.09. Stick with Shacknews for more of the biggest financial stories out of the gaming and tech industry.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

