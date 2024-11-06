Guilty Gear Strive devs apologize for Version 1.40 issues The team at Arc System Works acknowledged the latest patch's issues and promised to prioritize another update.

This last week, Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 4 launched with the character Queen Dizzy and a balance update. Unfortunately, the update, Version 1.40, hasn’t rolled out as smoothly as Arc System Works hoped. Following the update’s release, players have discovered a variety of issues that are currently plaguing the game. ArcSys has since apologized for the issues and promised to prioritize an update that will smooth out these issues.

Arc System Works addressed the complaints about Guilty Gear Strive Version 1.40 in a post on the official Guilty Gear social media channel. Specifically, lead Guilty Gear Strive Producer Ken Miyauchi apologized for the matter and promised discussions were being had about fixes and timing of the next patch now:

Dear GGST players, I'm seeing many of your concerns on the recent patch 1.40 regarding the latest battle balance update. Internally, I've been talking to the teams about it and discussing what we can do and how soon that can be released. I will keep you posted here.

Dear GGST players,

I'm seeing many of your concerns on the recent patch 1.40 regarding the latest battle balance update. Internally, I've been talking to the teams about it and discuss what we can do and how soon that can be released. I will keep you posted here. — Ken Miyauchi (@KenM_ASW) November 6, 2024

It’s a rough shape Guilty Gear Strive finds itself in as it enters a fourth season. The latest update has been highly contentious for completely dismantling certain previous styles of play on characters like Potemkin and Sol, while characters like Johnny and Ramlethal went untouched or were even immensely improved. Throw the massive list of bugs shipped with this patch on top and it’s feels like a rare, yet blatant misstep for an otherwise impeccable game.

With Arc System Works having acknowledged Guilty Gear Strive Version 1.40’s issues, hopefully we’ll see fixes in short order. Until then, stay tuned to Shacknews for further coverage and updates.