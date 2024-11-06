New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Guilty Gear Strive devs apologize for Version 1.40 issues

The team at Arc System Works acknowledged the latest patch's issues and promised to prioritize another update.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Arc System Works
1

This last week, Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 4 launched with the character Queen Dizzy and a balance update. Unfortunately, the update, Version 1.40, hasn’t rolled out as smoothly as Arc System Works hoped. Following the update’s release, players have discovered a variety of issues that are currently plaguing the game. ArcSys has since apologized for the issues and promised to prioritize an update that will smooth out these issues.

Arc System Works addressed the complaints about Guilty Gear Strive Version 1.40 in a post on the official Guilty Gear social media channel. Specifically, lead Guilty Gear Strive Producer Ken Miyauchi apologized for the matter and promised discussions were being had about fixes and timing of the next patch now:

It’s a rough shape Guilty Gear Strive finds itself in as it enters a fourth season. The latest update has been highly contentious for completely dismantling certain previous styles of play on characters like Potemkin and Sol, while characters like Johnny and Ramlethal went untouched or were even immensely improved. Throw the massive list of bugs shipped with this patch on top and it’s feels like a rare, yet blatant misstep for an otherwise impeccable game.

With Arc System Works having acknowledged Guilty Gear Strive Version 1.40’s issues, hopefully we’ll see fixes in short order. Until then, stay tuned to Shacknews for further coverage and updates.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola