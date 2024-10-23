Guilty Gear Strive Version 1.40 balance update teased alongside Queen Dizzy release Super command grabs like Sol's Heavy Mob Cemetery and Elphelt's Bomb-Bombnniere will work in combos in GG Strive Version 1.40.

Guilty Gear Strive is about to get its next character for the Season 4 Pass of the game and it starts with Queen Dizzy. That’s not all, though. A balance patch is also on the way that will make key changes to much of the cast. The Version 1.40 balance patch is set to launch with Queen Dizzy at the end of October and Arc System Works just put out a video showing off some of the upcoming changes.

Arc System Works launched the Guilty Gear Strive Version 1.40 balance update video on its YouTube channel this week. It showed off some pretty interesting changes that are coming to the game. Sol’s Heavy Mob Cemetery is a command throw super with slow start-up that’s one of the easiest attacks in the game to dodge. That’s about to change because now players will be able to combo into it, even on aerial opponents. The same goes for Elphelt’s Bomb-Bombnniere grenade belt super command throw. Strangely, they didn’t show if it works with Jack-‘O’s Forever Elysian Driver.

We also saw, nightmare of nightmares, that Potemkin has an armor point on the start-up of Potemkin Buster now. That means if you swing on him when he’s doing his trademark throw, he will eat at least one attack hit without flinching and probably Potemkin Buster you anyways.

It would seem that a lot of characters got buffs in some way or another, though perhaps not egregious as Potemkin, Elphelt, and Sol. Johnny’s Mist Finer can negate more projectiles, Baiken can parry off of a dash cancel, and much more.

Queen Dizzy is coming to Guilty Gear Strive on October 31, 2024 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC and the Version 1.40 balance update will come with her. Stay tuned for more Guilty Gear Strive news and updates as they drop, right here at Shacknews.