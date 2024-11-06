New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Qualcomm (QCOM) Q4 2024 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations

Qualcomm posts a positive quarter powered by its Snapdragon 8 Elite chip set.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Qualcomm
1

Qualcomm (QCOM) issued its financial earnings for Q4 2024 on Wednesday afternoon. The tech company beat Wall Street's EPS and revenue expectations. Qualcomm reported a quarterly revenue of $10.2 billion USD, higher than the $9.9 billion Wall Street estimate.

"We are pleased to conclude the fiscal year with strong results in the fourth quarter, delivering greater than 30% year-over-year growth in EPS," Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon in the company's Q4 2024 earnings report. "We are excited about our recent product announcements at Snapdragon Summit and Embedded World, as they continue to extend our technology leadership and position us well across Handsets, PC, Automotive and Industrial IoT. We look forward to providing an update on our growth and diversification initiatives at our Investor Day on November 19."

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite information slide

Source: Qualcomm

Qualcomm's Q4 2024 revenue falls on the higher end of what the company projected following last quarter's report. It comes on the strength of $6.1 billion in sales on various handsets, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip set. The company has touted successful launches with overseasons companies Xiaomi, Honor, Oppo, and Vivo and expect similar success with domestic companies like Samsung and ASUS.

According to the Q4 2024 earnings report, Qualcomm is estimating a $10.5-11.3 billion revenue number for next quarter. Along with the aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Elite chip set for handsets, the company continues to herald the Snapdragon X Series chip set, which powers Windows PC devices and the Microsoft Copilot AI platform.

Qualcomm (QCOM) stock chart for November 6, 2024

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Qualcomm (QCOM) finished the trading day up $7.08/share and continues to rise in after-hours trading.

Qualcomm is among several companies issuing their quarterly earnings reports on Wednesday. We'll be watching for the latest updates, so keep it on Shacknews. We'll report on the biggest stories from throughout the day.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola