Evening Reading - October 31, 2024 - Halloween

Happy Halloween!
PHOTOS: Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett creates 'Terminator' inspired Halloween display at home. https://t.co/cbLOF9xznS pic.twitter.com/jEzq790bmW— WKYC 3News (@wkyc) October 31, 2024
Myles Garrett always does a great job with his Halloween decorations and costumes.
WEMBY! 😱🎃 pic.twitter.com/biGipEqE6H— NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2024
Victor Wembanyama with a stunning Halloween costume.
Omg how freaking cute and creative. #caitlinclark #halloween pic.twitter.com/qrUo54yDqs— Tiger (@LySocial) October 31, 2024
Cool Caitlyn Clark card costume!
He’s been waiting for this moment for his entire life😂 pic.twitter.com/4hAbaRiyyp— Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) October 30, 2024
Finally, some moving pictures of Spider-Man!
BIDEN HANDED OUT CANDY TO SHAODW THE HEDGEHOG!!!! pic.twitter.com/a8fxfK0UcM— Shadow Cringelord (@ShadowxTwilight) October 31, 2024
Biden x Shadow Generations (that love candy).
He won Halloween pic.twitter.com/uc4PCVOrNL— Epic Curiosity (@Epic_Curiosityy) October 30, 2024
Jesus, what a costume!
October 31, 2024
Of course we have a Moo Deng x Space Balls costume.
I think I nailed it! Happy Halloween! pic.twitter.com/vlwRnub6sT— djWHEAT (@djWHEAT) October 31, 2024
A solid recreation of an iconic Olympian.
and you used to have to wear a jacket over your halloween costume because it used to be cold in october pic.twitter.com/RVvaP0alsA— party mom (@fifimcfae) October 31, 2024
It's funny because it's true...
No one will remember the 2024 Yankees
October 31, 2024
Gotta win that last game of the season to impress Billy Beane.
Apple's gotta make this new Mac Mini Power Button Dongle
October 31, 2024
And charge $40 for it.
Young fan impresses Sylvester Stallone
This kid just hit the Rocky speech to Sylvester Stallone and absolutely nailed it! 🥊— Screen Off Script (@ScreenOffScript) December 4, 2023
(via TikTok/RoKnowsWrestling) pic.twitter.com/P0ytlO9LdP
This kid probably watches Tulsa King every Sunday.
It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!
Bronson Reed is a crazy dude.
Working Pyro for WWE would be a fun job. Whoa! Oh!
The New York Jets, Ladies and Gentlemen
How are ppl still doing this!?— Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) November 1, 2024
pic.twitter.com/J29NYQKoIa
Every time you think the Jets can't Jet any harder, they pull nonsense like this.
Millennial Uncle Things
crying pic.twitter.com/TaKAKDQp9X— 🩸🦟 bug 🦟🩸 (@bugmode) October 27, 2024
This hit very close to home.
Meanwhile on Bubbletron...
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
Remember when Web 3 was the hot ticket?
