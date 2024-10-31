Evening Reading - October 31, 2024 - Halloween

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Happy Halloween!

PHOTOS: Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett creates 'Terminator' inspired Halloween display at home. https://t.co/cbLOF9xznS pic.twitter.com/jEzq790bmW — WKYC 3News (@wkyc) October 31, 2024

Myles Garrett always does a great job with his Halloween decorations and costumes.

Victor Wembanyama with a stunning Halloween costume.

Cool Caitlyn Clark card costume!

He’s been waiting for this moment for his entire life😂 pic.twitter.com/4hAbaRiyyp — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) October 30, 2024

Finally, some moving pictures of Spider-Man!

BIDEN HANDED OUT CANDY TO SHAODW THE HEDGEHOG!!!! pic.twitter.com/a8fxfK0UcM — Shadow Cringelord (@ShadowxTwilight) October 31, 2024

Biden x Shadow Generations (that love candy).

He won Halloween pic.twitter.com/uc4PCVOrNL — Epic Curiosity (@Epic_Curiosityy) October 30, 2024

Jesus, what a costume!

pic.twitter.com/XvH5Nrj7tG — Awful Taste But Great Execution (@AwfulButGreat) October 31, 2024

Of course we have a Moo Deng x Space Balls costume.

I think I nailed it! Happy Halloween! pic.twitter.com/vlwRnub6sT — djWHEAT (@djWHEAT) October 31, 2024

A solid recreation of an iconic Olympian.

and you used to have to wear a jacket over your halloween costume because it used to be cold in october pic.twitter.com/RVvaP0alsA — party mom (@fifimcfae) October 31, 2024

It's funny because it's true...

No one will remember the 2024 Yankees

Gotta win that last game of the season to impress Billy Beane.

Apple's gotta make this new Mac Mini Power Button Dongle

And charge $40 for it.

Young fan impresses Sylvester Stallone

This kid just hit the Rocky speech to Sylvester Stallone and absolutely nailed it! 🥊



(via TikTok/RoKnowsWrestling) pic.twitter.com/P0ytlO9LdP — Screen Off Script (@ScreenOffScript) December 4, 2023

This kid probably watches Tulsa King every Sunday.

It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!

Bronson Reed is a crazy dude.

Working Pyro for WWE would be a fun job. Whoa! Oh!

The New York Jets, Ladies and Gentlemen

How are ppl still doing this!?



pic.twitter.com/J29NYQKoIa — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) November 1, 2024

Every time you think the Jets can't Jet any harder, they pull nonsense like this.

Millennial Uncle Things

This hit very close to home.

Meanwhile on Bubbletron...

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Remember when Web 3 was the hot ticket?

