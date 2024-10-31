New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - October 31, 2024 - Halloween

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy Halloween!

Myles Garrett always does a great job with his Halloween decorations and costumes.

Victor Wembanyama with a stunning Halloween costume.

Cool Caitlyn Clark card costume!

Finally, some moving pictures of Spider-Man!

Biden x Shadow Generations (that love candy).

Jesus, what a costume!

Of course we have a Moo Deng x Space Balls costume.

A solid recreation of an iconic Olympian.

It's funny because it's true...

No one will remember the 2024 Yankees

Gotta win that last game of the season to impress Billy Beane.

Apple's gotta make this new Mac Mini Power Button Dongle

And charge $40 for it.

Young fan impresses Sylvester Stallone

This kid probably watches Tulsa King every Sunday.

It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!

Bronson Reed is a crazy dude.

Working Pyro for WWE would be a fun job. Whoa! Oh!

The New York Jets, Ladies and Gentlemen

Every time you think the Jets can't Jet any harder, they pull nonsense like this.

Millennial Uncle Things

This hit very close to home.

Meanwhile on Bubbletron...

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Remember when Web 3 was the hot ticket?

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for October 31, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

