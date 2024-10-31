Intel (INTC) forecasts better than expected Q4 2024 profit Intel appears optimistic heading into the final quarter of its fiscal year.

Intel’s (INTC) Q3 2024 earnings report featured not only information about the previous quarter, but the upcoming one. In providing a forecast for Q4, Intel predicted revenue to be higher than analysts expected.

Under the Forward-Looking Statements section of Intel’s Q3 2024 earnings report, the company announces that it expects revenue to land between $13.3 billion to $14.3 billion. This range mostly surpasses the analyst expectation of $13.7 billion.

Intel also provided a non-GAAP EPS forecast of $0.12, which is also north of the $0.08 expectation.

This comes from Intel’s full report, which showed a beat on revenue expectations but a substantial miss in terms of EPS.