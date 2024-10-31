New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Intel (INTC) forecasts better than expected Q4 2024 profit

Intel appears optimistic heading into the final quarter of its fiscal year.
Donovan Erskine
1

Intel’s (INTC) Q3 2024 earnings report featured not only information about the previous quarter, but the upcoming one. In providing a forecast for Q4, Intel predicted revenue to be higher than analysts expected.

Under the Forward-Looking Statements section of Intel’s Q3 2024 earnings report, the company announces that it expects revenue to land between $13.3 billion to $14.3 billion. This range mostly surpasses the analyst expectation of $13.7 billion.

Intel's (INTC) stock chart on October 31, 2024.

Intel also provided a non-GAAP EPS forecast of $0.12, which is also north of the $0.08 expectation.

This comes from Intel’s full report, which showed a beat on revenue expectations but a substantial miss in terms of EPS.

