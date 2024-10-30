How to level up - Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket Leveling up unlocks new features in the Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket, like being able to Battle other players.

When you first start playing Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket, you’ll be a lowly level one Pokemon player. But very quickly, you’ll learn that there are some neat mechanics and rewards locked behind leveling up your account. To do this, you’ll need to earn a lot of EXP.

How to earn EXP & level up

Level up in Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket by earning EXP. This is done by doing just about anything in the game. You can earn EXP by completing missions, doing Wonder Picks, opening packs and more.

When you're out of missions, you can earn EXP by doing Wonder Picks and opening packs.

Source: Shacknews

When you first start playing, the level you’re likely going to be trying to hit is Level 3. This lets you play Battles, but unfortunately, there’s a good chance you’ll be out of missions to complete. However, you should still have a few Wonder Picks to use, so go ahead and use those to get just enough EXP to level up. You’ll get about 15 EXP for doing a Wonder Pick and 25 EXP for opening a pack of cards. You might also have some Pack Hourglasses, so make sure you use those to get more packs to open.

As for missions, you can check your available missions via the main menu. Press the X button or the return button at the bottom of your screen until you’re at the main menu or tap the home button at the bottom left. Look for the missions icon in the lower-right corner, it will look like a little clipboard. The missions are grouped together in Beginner, Daily, Dex, Deck, and Premium categories. Paying for the premium pass grants you access to the Premium missions as well as other rewards.

You might receive a reward each time you level up in Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket. Early on, these rewards are things like accessing new features like Battles and the Binder. Remember to log in each day and earn EXP by completing missions, doing Wonder Picks, and opening packs so you can keep leveling up and become the very best. Take a look at our Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket page for more help.