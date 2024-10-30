Every game with songs on the Nintendo Music app The Nintendo Music app brings Spotify to the Mushroom Kingdom. Well, not quite, but you can now listen to hundreds of songs on the go.

Have you ever wanted Spotify but for Nintendo music? Well, good news because the surprising Nintendo Music app has just arrived, and it's packed with features and a surprisingly robust launch offering of tracks from all throughout the storied history of a company that has done more in gaming than most.

If you are curious about what game soundtracks are featured, you can find a full list of the featured games below. The app has more than just a collection of soundtracks in the album section; it also has playlists with set themes such as a specific character, moods, boss battles, or title themes. My favorite feature is the Extended Playback Collection, which allows you to set a song on repeat for up to an hour.

The library currently covers games from the current day all the way back to the beautiful NES, and you can create and share your playlists with your friends. Hilariously, the app also features an option to hide any spoilers in case you are listening to the soundtrack of a game you haven't managed to finish yet.



Source: Nintendo of America

Nintendo Switch

Pikmin 4

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet

Splatoon 3

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Kirby Star Allies

Super Mario Odyssey

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Wii

Super Mario Galaxy

Wii Channels

Nintendo DS

Tomodachi Collection

nintendogs

Nintendo GameCube

Metroid Prime

Game Boy Advance

Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade

Nintendo 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Lylat Wars

Super Nintendo Entertainment Systems

Super Mari World 2: Yoshi's Island

Donkey Kong Country

Game Boy

Kirby's Dream Land

Dr. Mario

Nintendo Entertainment System

Metroid

Metroid (Famicom Disk System)

Super Mario Bros.

Make sure you go to the App Store for iPhone and the Google Play store for Android and grab the app. However, you will need a Nintendo Online account to use the app. Now, all we need is for Nintendo to release some new hardware so we can have a whole new section of songs.