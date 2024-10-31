Amazon (AMZN) Q3 2024 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations The Amazon company's major metrics were up against all analyst expectations on the quarter.

Amazon is the latest large tech company to report on its earnings results for the latest fiscal quarter. The company did quite well in its Q3 2024. Against Wall Street analyst estimates, Amazon’s revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS) were above expectations, marking a winning quarter.

The Amazon company’s Q3 2024 earnings results were posted on its investor relations website this week. For its revenue, Amazon put up a bottom line of $158.9 billion for Q3 2024. That was enough to beat out the $157 billion that Wall Street was hoping to see. On the EPS side, Amazon put up a final number of $1.43 per share. Not only was that enough to beat the $1.14 per share expectation, but it was also more than enough to cover the Earnings Whisper number estimate, which was set at $1.20 per share.

Amazon (AMZN) stock was up in after-hours trading on the back of its Q3 2024 earnings results.

Amazon continues to be a massive force in the tech industry, due in no small part to Amazon Web Services being one of the foremost cloud data services in the world. The company has invested heavily into boosting AWS with support of energy programs and power plants that will help to power the company’s services in the years ahead.

With Amazon investing heavily into AWS and AWS continuing to do phenomenally well, it will be interesting to see what Amazon’s future looks like once its investments payoff. Stay tuned for more Amazon news and coverage right here at Shacknews.