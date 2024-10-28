Evening Reading - October 28, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

No numbers, only lines? How can it be done?!

The Call of Duty experience

Anyway, I'm sure next year's Call of Duty will get it right.

Let's learn about Mario's backwards long jump

What a cool trick.

Gavin and Adam interview!

What a great chat. I love the Slow Mo Guys' content.

What were Dale's best ideas?

Is the man a genius?

The Mario economy

I love that this guy analyzes games using real-world perspectives.

I think I need to play this mod

I want to experience the Halo saga from the perspective of an ordinary marine.

The Ocarina of Time castle at night

Ocarina of Time is such an incredible game.

Anyone here a fan of Theme Hospital?

I love that these games have spiritual successor in the form of the Two Point series.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! Want to test out your skills? You should check out Bubbletron and see if you can get the highest daily valuation (or even the lowest)!

If it's a little bit buffy and comfortable, Rad will sleep on it. What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.