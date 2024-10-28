Monster Hunter Wilds to give players free item pack on release day for playing beta Players will receive a healthy supply of potions, ingredients, and upgrade materials for playing in Monster Hunter Wilds' open betas.

Capcom has never been shy about rewarding its player base for taking part in its Monster Hunter games, events, and activities, and with an open beta happening this week, the developer is preparing something nice for all who take part. Those who get involved in the Monster Hunter Wilds open beta and keep their save data will get an Item Pack full of in-game potions and upgrade materials as thanks when the game launches.

Capcom announced the details of its Monster Hunter Wilds open beta items pack via a tweet on Monster Hunter’s social media. According to the announcement, all players have to do is get involved in the open betas that take place this week. If you make character data (that is, completing a created character and saving the data) and then get the full version of Monster Hunter Wilds on the same platform, you’ll be able to load your character data and secure the free Item Pack when Monster Hunter Wilds releases. The instructions stress that you must save character data in the beta to get the pack.

A little something for the Wilds...



Participating in the Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test will not only reward you with a cute pendant, but you'll also get a Bonus Item Pack for use in the full game! #MHWilds pic.twitter.com/h7trPH54N5 — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) October 28, 2024

Once you’ve earned the Item Pack for Monster Hunter Wilds, you’ll release the following items when you start a new adventure with that character data in the full game:

Mega Potion x 10

Ration x 5

Lifepowder x 5

Max Potion x 2

Herbal Medacine x 2

Nullberry x 2

Armor Sphere x 5

Many of these items shouldn’t be too hard to make or collect, but having them will no less be a boon to any hunter, especially regarding the Armor Spheres, which are used to upgrade any armor you have as a base component. We recently tried a demo of Monster Hunter Wilds at Tokyo Game Show 2024 and came away more than excited with what we played. With the release coming up in February 2025, stay tuned for more updates and coverage on the Monster Hunter Wilds topic here at Shacknews.