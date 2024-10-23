New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta start and end dates

Here's when and how you can play the Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Capcom
2

Monster Hunter Wilds is slated for a February 2025 release, but fans will have their first chance to play the game later this month. An open beta test for Monster Hunter Wilds has been confirmed for the end of October. Here’s when the Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta begins, and how you can access it.

Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta schedule

A hunter and Calico riding on a creature's back.

Source: Capcom

The Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta will run from October 31 to November 3 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. PS5 players can participate in an early access beta from October 28 to October 30. The beta will be available to all players and won’t require any registration or pre-order.

Capcom wrote on its website that the Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta exists to “allow players to experience a limited portion of Monster Hunter Wilds and also to verify various technical aspects such as network load and overall operation prior to the game's full release.”

Players who participate in the Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta will receive a special pendant item in the full game. Character creation data from the beta will transfer to the full game when Monster Hunter Wilds launches on February 28, 2025.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

