Evening Reading - October 10, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Sorry, I am running late after covering the Tesla Robotaxi event. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership is a voyage to reconnect the world
- Amber Isle review: Can you run a DinoStore? You bet Jurassucan
- Sunderfolk is a two-screen co-op RPG from Dreamhaven and Secret Door
- Tesla autonomous 20-person Robovan unveiled at We, Robot event
- Tesla's autonomous Cybercab robotaxi will be priced under $30,000
- Team Fortress 2 kicks off Scream Fortress 16 with 7 community maps
- Marvel Snap October 10, 2024 update buffs Zabu & nerfs clog decks
- AMD announces Instinct MI325X AI chip as answer to Nvidia's Blackwell chip
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will get a Nuketown map
- Phantom Blade Zero's Sekiro-like duels were a delightful surprise at TGS 2024
Elon Musk says that Tesla Cybercab will ship before 2027 and then he made this face. #Tesla $TSLA #Cybercab #TeslaRobotaxi pic.twitter.com/dsgZEBhmCJ— Shacknews (@shacknews) October 11, 2024
The Rock says Mental Health matters!
Mental Health Check In.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 10, 2024
The power of checking in on our loved ones, friends and even strangers’ mental health can mean the world of a difference, if they’re struggling.
And if you’re struggling, spinning, wobbly and just can’t quite catch your breath - you gotta reach out and… pic.twitter.com/LqAk07bkmC
The rare time where it DOES matter what you think.
Wisdom from DMX
X really did give it to ya.
Prime didn't take Desmond Howard's first TD return kindly
Deion Sanders is truly a legend.
Jey Uso's Waffle House order
Jey Uso’s Waffle House order needs to be studied 💀 pic.twitter.com/tzcXeLUrgW— MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) October 8, 2024
Yeet!
Dancing doggy!
October 8, 2024
What a good dog!
Predator x The Golden Girls Theme Song
No editing, no mucking about - just the fact that the theme from ‘The Golden Girls’ fits rather brilliantly to the end credits of— Michael Warburton (@TheMonologist) October 7, 2024
PREDATOR (1987)
Love love love it. pic.twitter.com/99UImkVPps
I'd like to see AI do this.
When in doubt, run faster!
That's one way to get yourself out of a hole!
This place is strange
Imagine being stoned in a place like this pic.twitter.com/j6DTwxDmAO— Interesting As Fuck (@interesting_aIl) October 5, 2024
I would like to go there.
Oh yeah, I forgot to embed this video of my F-Zero 99 win.
https://www.shacknews.com/cortex/article/5161/got-my-fourth-fzero99-win-on-mute-
