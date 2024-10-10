New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - October 10, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Sorry, I am running late after covering the Tesla Robotaxi event. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The Rock says Mental Health matters!

The rare time where it DOES matter what you think.

Wisdom from DMX

X really did give it to ya.

Prime didn't take Desmond Howard's first TD return kindly

Deion Sanders is truly a legend.

Jey Uso's Waffle House order

Yeet!

Dancing doggy!

What a good dog!

Predator x The Golden Girls Theme Song

I'd like to see AI do this.

When in doubt, run faster!

That's one way to get yourself out of a hole!

This place is strange

I would like to go there.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for October 10, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

