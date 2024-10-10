Evening Reading - October 10, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Sorry, I am running late after covering the Tesla Robotaxi event. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

The Rock says Mental Health matters!

Mental Health Check In.



The power of checking in on our loved ones, friends and even strangers’ mental health can mean the world of a difference, if they’re struggling.



And if you’re struggling, spinning, wobbly and just can’t quite catch your breath - you gotta reach out and… pic.twitter.com/LqAk07bkmC — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 10, 2024

The rare time where it DOES matter what you think.

Wisdom from DMX

X really did give it to ya.

Prime didn't take Desmond Howard's first TD return kindly

Deion Sanders is truly a legend.

Jey Uso's Waffle House order

Jey Uso’s Waffle House order needs to be studied 💀 pic.twitter.com/tzcXeLUrgW — MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) October 8, 2024

Yeet!

Dancing doggy!

What a good dog!

Predator x The Golden Girls Theme Song

No editing, no mucking about - just the fact that the theme from ‘The Golden Girls’ fits rather brilliantly to the end credits of



PREDATOR (1987)



Love love love it. pic.twitter.com/99UImkVPps — Michael Warburton (@TheMonologist) October 7, 2024

I'd like to see AI do this.

When in doubt, run faster!

That's one way to get yourself out of a hole!

This place is strange

Imagine being stoned in a place like this pic.twitter.com/j6DTwxDmAO — Interesting As Fuck (@interesting_aIl) October 5, 2024

I would like to go there.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

