Team Fortress 2 kicks off Scream Fortress 16 with 7 community maps It's that time of year again over at Valve's team-based shooter.

It's become one of the most reliable traditions in gaming. Before seemingly every ongoing game started up annual Halloween events, Valve was among the first to the party with Team Fortress 2's Scream Fortress. The 16th incarnation of Scream Fortress has arrived and, once again, the TF2 community has stepped up its game by providing seven new holiday-themed maps for the occasion.

The TF2 community brought its A-game last year and, by comparison, is taking it a little easier this year. It's hard to keep up that pace when even Valve has stopped trying. Still, expect to see seven new community-made maps join the holiday rotation. They are Toxic (King of the Hill), Darkmarsh (Control Point, Attack/Defense), Freaky Fair (Control Point), Dynamite (Payload, King of the Hill), Circus (Player Destruction), Outburst, and Blazehattan. These maps feature some new holiday-themed scenery across different game modes while also making sure to include Scream Fortress favorite gimmicks like the Headless Horsemann and Merasmus. Some even feature player-created twists, such as Freaky Fair, which has Merasmus opening up a potion shop to help make up the crippling debt he incurred through a dumb circus investment.

New cosmetics are also being added for this year's event. This includes four community-crated taunts for the Mann Co. Store, 22 new community-created Unusual effects for hats and taunts, new War Paints, and more. Plus, everyone will get a Soul Gargoyle for logging in, assuming they don't already have one.

Look for more details on Scream Fortress 16 over on Steam. Team Fortress 2's Scream Fortress 16 event will continue through Thursday, November 7. To find these maps, simply search through the Special Events category in Casual matchmaking.