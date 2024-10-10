AMD announces Instinct MI325X AI chip as answer to Nvidia's Blackwell chip The AMD Instinct MI325X AI Accelerator chip is expected to rollout in early 2025.

This week, AMD announced major efforts to strengthen its position in the AI tech space, centered around new products like the Instinct MI325X AI Accelerator series of chips. These new chips are set to compete directly with Nvidia’s upcoming Blackwell AI chip series, and will be available via a variety of partnered products starting in AMD’s Q1 2025.

AMD announced the details of the Instinct MI325X AI Accelerators in a press release today, as well as detailing the main purpose of these new chips:

Built on the AMD CDNA 3 architecture, AMD Instinct MI325X accelerators are designed for exceptional performance and efficiency for demanding AI tasks spanning foundation model training, fine-tuning and inferencing. Together, these products enable AMD customers and partners to create highly performant and optimized AI solutions at the system, rack and data center level.

AMD went on to share that it will be rolling out the first releases of the MI325X in partnered technology starting Q1 2025. Listed collaborators in the AI chip’s launch include, but are not limited to, Dell Technologies, Eviden, Gigabyte, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo, and Supermicro. The roll out of this new AI chip infrastructure will coincide with efforts by AMD to boost AI networking and deliver software with capabilities for handling generative AI.

This marks the latest effort for AMD to compete with Nvidia in the AI space, with other actions including acquiring ZT Systems and integrating its cloud and telecom engineering tech to bolster AI systems. As we continue to watch companies so heavily invested in the advancement of AI, stay tuned for more updates here at Shacknews as they drop.