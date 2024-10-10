New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will get a Nuketown map

If you thought Treyarch was going to release a new Black Ops game without Nuketown, you were wrong.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

We’re a couple of weeks away from the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The latest installment in the first-person shooter series was developed by Treyarch and sees the return of the popular Black Ops subseries. With launch right around the corner, the developer has confirmed that Nuketown, arguably the most popular map in Call of Duty history, will return in Black Ops 6.

Treyarch confirmed the addition of Nuketown in Black Ops 6 with a post on X. “Bring your sunscreen,” the post is captioned. It also features an image shot from the perspective inside of a house on Nuketown, with a mannequin visible in frame. An explosion can be seen in the distance, potentially teasing the eponymous nuke.

An Operator wielding an assault rifle.

Source: Activision

The post also teases the date November 1, 2024, which is seemingly when the map will be added to the game. Black Ops 6 launches on October 25, meaning Nuketown should arrive a week after release.

Nuketown has appeared in every Black Ops game and is known for its close-quarters combat. Each game has put a unique spin on the map, and Treyarch will likely share more details about the Black Ops 6 iteration in the coming weeks.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

