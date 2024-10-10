Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will get a Nuketown map If you thought Treyarch was going to release a new Black Ops game without Nuketown, you were wrong.

We’re a couple of weeks away from the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The latest installment in the first-person shooter series was developed by Treyarch and sees the return of the popular Black Ops subseries. With launch right around the corner, the developer has confirmed that Nuketown, arguably the most popular map in Call of Duty history, will return in Black Ops 6.

Treyarch confirmed the addition of Nuketown in Black Ops 6 with a post on X. “Bring your sunscreen,” the post is captioned. It also features an image shot from the perspective inside of a house on Nuketown, with a mannequin visible in frame. An explosion can be seen in the distance, potentially teasing the eponymous nuke.



Source: Activision

The post also teases the date November 1, 2024, which is seemingly when the map will be added to the game. Black Ops 6 launches on October 25, meaning Nuketown should arrive a week after release.

Nuketown has appeared in every Black Ops game and is known for its close-quarters combat. Each game has put a unique spin on the map, and Treyarch will likely share more details about the Black Ops 6 iteration in the coming weeks.