Evening Reading - October 3, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Jared Goff + Shooting Stars

Go Lions!

"Outta my way, ostrich!"

That was very aggressive.

I believe in Joe Hendry (Game Boy chiptune cover)

*clap* *clap*

The Crips are still actively recruiting me on YouTube

I wish I had the skills to join their dance team/gang.

Music for the lactose intolerant

You should probably see a doctor if your gut makes these noises..

You are not as tough as this bear

Dude got hit by a train and just shook it off.

Memes of the Kingdom

The viral Echoes of Wisdom clips are plentiful on the Internet this week.

Infinite Flying Tile echoes? In this economy?

I will keep posting Condé until morale improves.

Grandma got hit by the 360 camera rig

Should I feel bad for laughing? I hope she is okay.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for October 3, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola