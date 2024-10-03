Evening Reading - October 3, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Jared Goff + Shooting Stars
Jared Goff + Shooting Stars might be the greatest thing I’ve ever watched 😭— 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) October 3, 2024
🎥: r/detroitlions | #OnePride pic.twitter.com/vgTV3zc6WA
Go Lions!
"Outta my way, ostrich!"
Now why he did that ostrich like that?!?😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GSHEYOI4Lm— Zulu.1920 (@Agojie_) October 2, 2024
That was very aggressive.
I believe in Joe Hendry (Game Boy chiptune cover)
*clap* *clap*
The Crips are still actively recruiting me on YouTube
I wish I had the skills to join their dance team/gang.
Music for the lactose intolerant
I made Mac and Cheese with 5 different kinds of Cheese and I’m Lactose intolerant.— Gabe Uttsex (@5aluteMeImPaige) September 29, 2024
My Stomach: pic.twitter.com/pdPv6rPw81
You should probably see a doctor if your gut makes these noises..
You are not as tough as this bear
‘The Boss’ is the largest grizzly bear in Banff National Park.— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) September 28, 2024
He’s been hit by a train twice and is believed to have fathered up to 70% of the grizzlies in Banff.
He’s the last one to go into hibernation and first one to come out.pic.twitter.com/VNkN6EzD4y
Dude got hit by a train and just shook it off.
Memes of the Kingdom
知恵（物理）#ゼルダの伝説 #知恵のかりもの pic.twitter.com/MVqiI3qWBU— ゆきのさん (@yukino_san_14) September 29, 2024
The viral Echoes of Wisdom clips are plentiful on the Internet this week.
なんか床ビュンのおかげで新しい知恵のかりもの始まった#ゼルダの伝説 #知恵のかりもの pic.twitter.com/W6B8nzJ06m— しまづ (@shimadu_11) September 28, 2024
Infinite Flying Tile echoes? In this economy?
I will keep posting Condé until morale improves.
Grandma got hit by the 360 camera rig
Lord forgive me for laughing, but it’s the fact that the camera kept spinning… 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5Pqc0u54Jw— Clāy (@djordxc) September 30, 2024
Should I feel bad for laughing? I hope she is okay.
