Tesla (TSLA) Q3 2024 vehicle deliveries miss analyst expectations The company launched its production and deliveries report this week, detailing its latest unit manufacturing and sales numbers.

Tesla has released its vehicle production and deliveries report for Q3 2024 and it wasn’t exactly good news. While analysts expected the company’s vehicle deliveries to climb over 463k for the quarter, it felt just short of that number. There was a dip in TSLA stock value following the release of the report.

The Tesla company put out its Q3 2024 vehicle production and deliveries report this week. The key numbers in the report include Total Production Q3 2024, which reached 469,796, and Total Deliveries Q3 2024, which landed at 462,790. The deliveries number is notable since financial analysts were hoping to see 463,310 vehicle deliveries out of the company for Q3 2024, as reported by CNBC.

Tesla stock slipped following the release of its Q3 2024 vehicle production and deliveries report, before recovering slightly later in the day.

Source: Google

Tesla’s actual deliveries made for about a 1 percent miss of the expected number, but it made for a dip in Tesla’s stock value on the day, going as low as $241.50 per share from an opening of $247.55 per share today. The company put a lot of effort into the launch of the Cybertruck in 2024, which itself has had a few problems including two product recalls over manufacturing and safety issues. CEO Elon Musk has proven to be an arguably controversial and problematic public figure as of late, which may also play a part in unit purchases and total deliveries.

Regardless, missing by only one percent likely isn’t cause for panic just yet. It will be interesting to see how Tesla navigates the miss and moves throughout the end of the year. Stay tuned for more tech company financial reporting and Tesla coverage, here at Shacknews.