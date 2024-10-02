New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Trick 'R Treat Candy Hunt challenges and rewards in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

It's time for spooky shenanigans in Call of Duty, with plenty of free gifts up for grabs in the Trick 'R Treat Candy Hunt.
Aidan O'Brien
Shacknews
1

It’s spooky season, and that means all manner of Halloween events, including in Activision’s FPS juggernauts, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, and Warzone. If you are in the mood to collect some candy, there are a lot of treats in store.

Trick R Treat event in COD

The main reward up for grabs in this event is the Blood Red Riding Hood skin. There are also numerous smaller rewards that you can get your hands on as well, and all you need to do is collect some candy. Sounds simple, right?

The rewards are broken up into tiers, and you can see them all below. You must progress through each tier before you get to move on to the next.

Tier 1

Candy Reward
300 Double Battle Pass XP Token
600 Trick R Treat surprise
900 Follow the Rules or Die emblem
1200 Trick R Treat surprise
1500 Trick R Treat surprise

Tier 2

Candy Reward
300 Trick R Treat surprise
600 Give me Candy weapon sticker
900 Trick R Treat surprise
1200 Halloween Spoils camo
1500 Trick R Treat surprise

Tier 3

Candy Reward
300 Jack-o-Lanter weapon charm
600 Trick R Treat surprise
900 Double Weapon XP token
1200 Trick R Treat surprise
1500 Trick R Treat surprise

Tier 4

Candy Reward
300 Trick R Treat surprise
600 Battle Pass tier skip
900 Trick R Treat surprise
1200 Hollie-Ho Chocolate Bar melee weapon blueprint
1500 Trick R Treat surprise

Tier 5

The Trick R Treat event in call of duty

Source: Shacknews

This is the big one, and you will need one million candy to unlock it, the Blood Red Riding Hood skin for Banshee. This will also count your candy from all previous tiers, but it is still a hell of a lot of candy to gather up. You can earn candy in Zombies, Warzone, and Multiplayer modes, and you will get more for wearing the featured skin that will be listed in the bottom right of the event tab.

I feel like Zombies is the easiest source of candy for this particular event, so feel free to dive in and see how the farming goes. The event will run until October 16, giving you roughly two weeks to hit that one million candy mark.

That's everything that you need to know for the Trick R Treat Candy Hunt event. For more news and guides, be sure to check out our Call of Duty page.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

