Logitech G309 Lightspeed mouse review: For the clicks

Logitech has proven to be a reliable brand over the years for its ease-of-use. The Logitech G309 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is no exception. While it's a strong gaming peripheral, it's also a perfectly solid option for everyday tasks that won't leave a big strain on your wrist or your wallet.

It can't be emphasized enough that the Logitech G309 Lightspeed mouse is a comfortable piece of work. It sports an ambidextrous design that feels cozy in either hand, though it should be noted that there are two buttons on the left side that make this designed more for right-handed users. Visually, it sports an all-black finish (with white also available) with a no-frills symmetrical egg shape. The visual design doesn't have any special flair, but it does get the job done.



Source: Logitech

On its own, the mouse weighs a light 2.4 ounces, though that number goes up just a little bit when powering it with a single AA battery. That one battery can go a long way, as I've been reviewing this unit for a few months, taking it on different travel assignments, and am still on that same AA that it came packed with. According to Logitech, a single battery can keep this mouse going for 300 hours and I don't appear to have hit that limit just yet.

Logitech does tout compatibility with PowerPlay mats thanks to the puck at the bottom of the G309. This allows users to essentially keep their mouse charged indefinitely whenever it touches the mat. Of course, the PowerPlay mat will be a luxury for most users, sporting an MSRP ($119.99 USD) that's higher than the mouse itself.

Performance-wise, I greatly dug the G309's responsiveness. With no resistance, the mouse is suited for multiple clicks. While I only used it once or twice on a shooter like Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege and XDefiant, I was able to maintain my (admittedly low) K/DA ratio. There were no issues with the Bluetooth connection and there's also an option to connect to a 2.4GHz wireless USB-A dongle.



Source: Logitech

Customization options come through the Logitech G Hub, which can be downloaded separately for either Mac or Windows. This is especially handy for those looking for preset options, as Logitech has put together suggested settings for games divided by genre. There's a small LED indicator along the bottom of the G309 that will helpfully change color depending on the user's DPI setting.

The Logitech G309 Lightspeed gaming mouse isn't going to dazzle anybody with a flashy design. It's there to do its job, and it does so well thanks to its low-latency wireless connection, responsive switches, comfortable ergonomic layout, and accurate sensor that can work on nearly any surface. It's as good an option for gaming as it is for standard use around the office or while on the go. Those looking for more top-of-the-line features may want to go up a few price points, but for what this is, the Logitech G309 Lightspeed is a perfectly suitable choice.

This review is based on a unit issued by the manufacturer. The Logitech G309 Lightspeed gaming mouse is available now for $79.99 USD.