Evening Reading - October 2, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- F-Zero Climax & F-Zero: GP Legend are coming to Nintendo Switch Online's GBA app
- F-Zero 99 Ver. 1.5.0 update adds Anniversary Event & Satellaview Ace League Grand Prix tracks
- Krafton to develop a mobile version of Palworld
- EVE Galaxy Conquest 4X strategy mobile spinoff gets October release date
- Crow Country's retro horror is coming to Switch & PS4 this October
- Tesla (TSLA) Q3 2024 vehicle deliveries miss analyst expectations
- I Am Your Beast review: Speedy spy thriller
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
The RE 4 experience
villagers in resident evil 4 pic.twitter.com/mNN1dJvNxc— mat ✰ (@adasfile) September 30, 2024
I have been laughing at this all day. Hilarious.
Trailer for Clint Eastwood's next movie
Man. Clint. You got one more in you. pic.twitter.com/ynLiSxUzhN— Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) October 1, 2024
Okay, I'm in. This premise is insane.
Pikmin at the San Diego Zoo!
Have you heard the news? #Pikmin were just spotted at the @sandiegozoo!— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 1, 2024
Now through 11/28, explore the world-famous San Diego Zoo for sightings of plucky Pikmin in Wildlife Explorers Basecamp.
Learn more: https://t.co/cWNmwbDtjS pic.twitter.com/VmkDc2Ljfk
Southern California folks, go say hi!
R.I.P. John Amos
LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Amos, ‘Good Times’ and Emmy-nominated ‘Roots’ star, dies at 84, actor's publicist says. pic.twitter.com/7l4c2YHpoV— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 1, 2024
Good Times was a staple in my house growing up.
Freeform's 31 Days of Halloween schedule
Oh, the nostalgia of seeing these holiday programming calendars.
This Kenneth Walker broken tackle
I mean this might be the greatest broken tackle of all time pic.twitter.com/36LMaCXcmC— Will Compton (@_willcompton) October 1, 2024
Dude saved me in fantasy football this week.
Don't rush Mariah
To those asking…. Not yet!!! pic.twitter.com/CCejJcDjDs— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2024
Close... but not yet.
Dad is enjoying the new Zelda
My dad, who is 69 years old, just beat the first dungeon in Echoes of Wisdom. He is also close to a 100% save file in Tears of the Kingdom.— Rebecca Stone (Taylor’s Version) (@forestminish) October 1, 2024
Don’t let anyone ever tell you that you’re too old to play video games! pic.twitter.com/PgwPpuHR0V
This will be me as a father.
