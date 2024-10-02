New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - October 2, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The RE 4 experience

I have been laughing at this all day. Hilarious.

Trailer for Clint Eastwood's next movie

Okay, I'm in. This premise is insane.

Pikmin at the San Diego Zoo!

Southern California folks, go say hi!

R.I.P. John Amos

Good Times was a staple in my house growing up.

Freeform's 31 Days of Halloween schedule

Oh, the nostalgia of seeing these holiday programming calendars.

This Kenneth Walker broken tackle

Dude saved me in fantasy football this week.

Don't rush Mariah

Close... but not yet.

Dad is enjoying the new Zelda

This will be me as a father.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Maisy Stella and Aubrey Plaza in My Old Ass.
Make sure to do your daily Bubbletron! And happy 72nd anniversary to my Nana. This screenshot is from My Old Ass, one of my favorite movies of the year.
Source: Amazon MGM Studios

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola