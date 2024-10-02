Evening Reading - October 2, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

The RE 4 experience

villagers in resident evil 4 pic.twitter.com/mNN1dJvNxc — mat ✰ (@adasfile) September 30, 2024

I have been laughing at this all day. Hilarious.

Trailer for Clint Eastwood's next movie

Man. Clint. You got one more in you. pic.twitter.com/ynLiSxUzhN — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) October 1, 2024

Okay, I'm in. This premise is insane.

Pikmin at the San Diego Zoo!

Have you heard the news? #Pikmin were just spotted at the @sandiegozoo!



Now through 11/28, explore the world-famous San Diego Zoo for sightings of plucky Pikmin in Wildlife Explorers Basecamp.



Learn more: https://t.co/cWNmwbDtjS pic.twitter.com/VmkDc2Ljfk — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 1, 2024

Southern California folks, go say hi!

R.I.P. John Amos

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Amos, ‘Good Times’ and Emmy-nominated ‘Roots’ star, dies at 84, actor's publicist says. pic.twitter.com/7l4c2YHpoV — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 1, 2024

Good Times was a staple in my house growing up.

Freeform's 31 Days of Halloween schedule

Oh, the nostalgia of seeing these holiday programming calendars.

This Kenneth Walker broken tackle

I mean this might be the greatest broken tackle of all time pic.twitter.com/36LMaCXcmC — Will Compton (@_willcompton) October 1, 2024

Dude saved me in fantasy football this week.

Don't rush Mariah

To those asking…. Not yet!!! pic.twitter.com/CCejJcDjDs — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2024

Close... but not yet.

Dad is enjoying the new Zelda

My dad, who is 69 years old, just beat the first dungeon in Echoes of Wisdom. He is also close to a 100% save file in Tears of the Kingdom.



Don’t let anyone ever tell you that you’re too old to play video games! pic.twitter.com/PgwPpuHR0V — Rebecca Stone (Taylor’s Version) (@forestminish) October 1, 2024

This will be me as a father.

And happy 72nd anniversary to my Nana. This screenshot is from My Old Ass, one of my favorite movies of the year.

Source: Amazon MGM Studios

