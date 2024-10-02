New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Crow Country's retro horror is coming to Switch & PS4 this October

SFB Games announced it will be launching the game on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in the middle of October 2024.
TJ Denzer

Earlier this year, SFB Games launched Crow Country on Xbox, PS5, and PC. Now it’s headed for further platforms just in time for Halloween. SFB Games has announced that Crow Country will be making its way to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in the middle of October 2024.

The announcement of Crow Country’s arrival on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch was made in a new trailer for the game launched this week. There, SFB Games revealed that Crow Country will be coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4 on October 16, 2024.

Crow Country is quite the fantastic game, and a wonderful homage to horror games of yesteryear. It’s an isometric horror that takes inspirations for its vibe and aesthetic of Silent Hill and Fatal Frame and it’s earned all sorts of love for it, garnering an Overwhelmingly Positive review consensus on Steam. We very much enjoyed it when we played it on our own ShackStream.

With a mid-October release date on the way, Crow Country is a perfect grab from the indie game space for Halloween. Stay tune for more updates before and after the game comes out.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

