ShackStream: Indie-licious Episode 162 takes us on the spooky road to Crow Country This week on Indie-licious, we're digging into retro style survival horror with Crow Country!

Crow Country has come out this week! Trust me when I say that as a classic survival horror fan, I have been watching this one for a while, and now we have the pleasure of taking all our viewers on a trip into this interesting retro survival horror adventure on today’s Indie-licious ShackStream.

Indie-licious Episode 162: Crow Country

Crow Country comes to us from the developers at SFB Games, which also published Crow Country. It came out on May 9, 2024, and is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’s 1990, and it’s been years since business mogul Edward Crow disappeared, followed by the sudden closure of his theme park, Crow Country. When the mysterious Mara Forest shows up at the long-defunct park, it suddenly springs to life again. Troubling mysteries and terrifying secrets wait to be solved in this isometric horror adventure.

Join us as we play Crow Country on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into Shacknews livestream content like Indie-licious, The Stevetendo Show, Pop! Goes the Culture, Tekken it to the Lab, and more. Your support and viewership help us to continue to bring you the best content we can, and you can support us further by following and subscribing to the Twitch channel. It’s a small button press for you, but means a lot to us, and you can even do the subscribing for free if you have an Amazon Prime account. Just link it up to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming to get a free Twitch subscription use as you please each month. If you’d like to throw that free subscription our way, we’d be happy to have it.

What secrets await in the all-too happy hearth of Crow Country? Find out as we go live with the game soon on this week’s Indie-licious.