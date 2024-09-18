Evening Reading - September 18, 2024

Welcome, Shackers, to a back-to-back Evening Reading attack from yours truly. Our pal Donovan is off on an adventure and we’re taking this one over tonight to cover in his absence. Of course, that means awesome content on the way in the very near future, so stay tuned for more awesome Shacknews coverage ahead. For now, we’re going to close down another day of posting proper with this Evening Reading. Please enjoy.

Palworld vs. Pokemon… Inevitable, wasn’t it?

Pocketpair Inc. has responded swiftly with its own countersuit against The Pokémon Company. pic.twitter.com/bfgbO00P8K — Palette Swap (@PaletteSwapMag) September 19, 2024

I’m pretty thrilled with the memes, though. Will be wild to see how things pan out.

Moo Deng of Middle-Earth

WHERE WAS GONDOR WHEN THE WESTFOLD FELL? WHERE WAS GONDOR WHEN OUR ENEMIES CLOSED IN AROUND US? pic.twitter.com/iQVLJtoHtC — Jokien With Tolkien 💍 (@JokienWTolkien) September 17, 2024

So sassy, but she has a point.

Beware the Wazzler

Justin Wong has created his own Noid in the Vs. Capcom universe.

But the Wazzler will never be more hated than Modern players

Your one-button Level 3 Zangief supers disgust them.

OMG New Switch leak???

Rumor: leaked photos of Nintendo Switch 2 design pic.twitter.com/9RLHoG4kSK — Janny McBride (@_janjerome) September 18, 2024

At least this one’s funny. The others keep looking desperate.

Saiyan ship for sale, lightly used

No lie, even if it doesn’t work, I’d buy it as a living room piece.

Some sage advice to end your night

We could all stand to behave ourselves a little more.

And there you have it… That's your Evening Reading for this fine September 18. We hope you've enjoyed.

Have a great night.