New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - September 18, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome, Shackers, to a back-to-back Evening Reading attack from yours truly. Our pal Donovan is off on an adventure and we’re taking this one over tonight to cover in his absence. Of course, that means awesome content on the way in the very near future, so stay tuned for more awesome Shacknews coverage ahead. For now, we’re going to close down another day of posting proper with this Evening Reading. Please enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet

Palworld vs. Pokemon… Inevitable, wasn’t it?

I’m pretty thrilled with the memes, though. Will be wild to see how things pan out.

Moo Deng of Middle-Earth

So sassy, but she has a point.

Beware the Wazzler

Justin Wong has created his own Noid in the Vs. Capcom universe.

But the Wazzler will never be more hated than Modern players

Your one-button Level 3 Zangief supers disgust them.

OMG New Switch leak???

At least this one’s funny. The others keep looking desperate.

Saiyan ship for sale, lightly used

No lie, even if it doesn’t work, I’d buy it as a living room piece.

Some sage advice to end your night

We could all stand to behave ourselves a little more.

And there you have it… That’s your Evening Reading for this fine September 18. We hope you’ve enjoyed. We appreciate your support, and if you’d like to help out further, there’s always Shacknews Mercury, where you can help out Shacknews for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Bubbletron. It’s a free browser game from Shacknews where you can assemble your next trillion-dollar idea from a daily-rotating array of prompts. Can you get the highest valuation possible for the day and earn the money hat?

Bubbletron values a start-up for Carbonated Beer for Babies at $2,800,000,000,000
Turns out Bubbletron thinks Coors Light is a $2,800,000,000,000 idea
Source: Bubbletron

Thanks for stopping by, Shackers. Have a great night.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola