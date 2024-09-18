Evening Reading - September 18, 2024

Welcome, Shackers, to a back-to-back Evening Reading attack from yours truly. Our pal Donovan is off on an adventure and we’re taking this one over tonight to cover in his absence. Of course, that means awesome content on the way in the very near future, so stay tuned for more awesome Shacknews coverage ahead. For now, we’re going to close down another day of posting proper with this Evening Reading. Please enjoy.
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- HTC announces VIVE Focus Vision hybrid standalone PCVR headset starting at $999
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered has officially been rated by the ESRB
- XDefiant Season 2 will introduce the Highwaymen and Bomb mode
- California Governor Gavin Newsom signs election misinformation bill, banning deepfakes
- GameStop (GME) CEO Ryan Cohen fined $985,320 penalty in FTC antitrust law violation settlement
- The Pokemon Company & Nintendo file lawsuit against Palworld parent company Pocketpair Inc.
- Romancing SaGa 2 producer talks about making the remake more approachable
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven is a friendlier update to an unforgiving original
- Castlevania Dominus Collection review: The peak of the Igavania mountain
And now… More stuff from The Internet
Palworld vs. Pokemon… Inevitable, wasn’t it?
Pocketpair Inc. has responded swiftly with its own countersuit against The Pokémon Company. pic.twitter.com/bfgbO00P8K— Palette Swap (@PaletteSwapMag) September 19, 2024
I’m pretty thrilled with the memes, though. Will be wild to see how things pan out.
Moo Deng of Middle-Earth
WHERE WAS GONDOR WHEN THE WESTFOLD FELL? WHERE WAS GONDOR WHEN OUR ENEMIES CLOSED IN AROUND US? pic.twitter.com/iQVLJtoHtC— Jokien With Tolkien 💍 (@JokienWTolkien) September 17, 2024
So sassy, but she has a point.
Beware the Wazzler
September 17, 2024
Justin Wong has created his own Noid in the Vs. Capcom universe.
But the Wazzler will never be more hated than Modern players
September 17, 2024
Your one-button Level 3 Zangief supers disgust them.
OMG New Switch leak???
Rumor: leaked photos of Nintendo Switch 2 design pic.twitter.com/9RLHoG4kSK— Janny McBride (@_janjerome) September 18, 2024
At least this one’s funny. The others keep looking desperate.
Saiyan ship for sale, lightly used
September 18, 2024
No lie, even if it doesn’t work, I’d buy it as a living room piece.
Some sage advice to end your night
September 18, 2024
We could all stand to behave ourselves a little more.
And there you have it… That’s your Evening Reading for this fine September 18. We hope you’ve enjoyed. We appreciate your support, and if you’d like to help out further, there’s always Shacknews Mercury, where you can help out Shacknews for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Bubbletron. It’s a free browser game from Shacknews where you can assemble your next trillion-dollar idea from a daily-rotating array of prompts. Can you get the highest valuation possible for the day and earn the money hat?
Thanks for stopping by, Shackers. Have a great night.
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Evening Reading - September 18, 2024