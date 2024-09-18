XDefiant Season 2 will introduce the Highwaymen and Bomb mode The baddies from Far Cry New Dawn will join the party for XDefiant's next season.

Ubisoft has had a solid year of game releases, one that includes the publisher's first Star Wars game and a new entry to the Prince of Persia series. One other solid release has been XDefiant, which is Ubisoft's first leap into the free-to-play live-service shooter. The development team at Ubisoft San Francisco is looking to keep the content train rolling for several more seasons and outlined its Season 2 plans on Wednesday.

Season 2 of XDefiant will see the debut of the Highwaymen, who some fans will remember as the antagonists of Far Cry New Dawn. They'll bring along their heavy artillery from Hope County, which includes the Saw Launcher as an Ultimate attack. The Highwaymen will be accompanied by the new Waterfront map, which is set in an abandoned wilderness region. Teams will battle across aqueducts, an abandoned skate park area, and a central performance stage setup.

Those looking for an experience closer to sister Ubisoft franchise Rainbow Six will be excited to see the new Bomb mode. This new mode puts one team on offense with their objective to defuse a bomb in the middle of the map. The defense will have to defend the bomb by eliminating the opposing squad.

Ubisoft is also hoping that Season 2 will present an opportunity to improve on some of XDefiant's bigger shortcomings. One major point that the team wants to focus on is the game's slow progression. Specifically, Ubisoft will implement an improved flow for Battle Pass progression. The team is also looking to address frequently requested improvements regarding the game's netcode.



Source: Ubisoft

XDefiant will not stop here, as Ubisoft San Francisco has a full roadmap laid out for the game's first year. This includes new factions, weapons, maps, and game modes. This also includes requested feature additions, such as death replays, which are on track for Season 3. As for Season 2 of XDefiant, look for that to kick off next week.