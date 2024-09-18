New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

HTC announces VIVE Focus Vision hybrid standalone PCVR headset starting at $999

The headset is available for pre-order now and will be shipping in October.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via HTC
4

HTC has revealed the next big thing in its line-up of VIVE VR HMDs: The Focus Vision PCVR hybrid headset. Announced this week, the Focus Vision is meant to pack HTC’s latest VR technology into a comfortable new HMD that can run by itself for most applications, but can also easily connect to PC if you need a little extra oomph in your VR. The headset is up for pre-orders now and has an October 2024 release date.

HTC announced the VIVE Focus Vision and its details this week with an extensive webpage on its site. The headset will run at a retail price of $999 USD and is expected to ship on or around October 17, 2024. There’s little doubt about what the biggest feature is here: The Focus Vision can be used wirelessly in standalone format for up to 2 hours for most applications. However, you can also easily plug it into a PC via DisplayPort Mode to allow for sharper graphics and better response times.

The HTC VIVE Focus Vision somehow manages to bring the cost down from previous HTC VR products, but still manages to pack a lot under the hood. It’s said to have a 90 Hz refresh rate, up to a 120 field of view, and up to 5K resolution between the 2448 x 2448 displays per eye. It also features advanced eye tracking, four-camera inside-out hand and body tracking, and much more. All of it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 and 12 GBs of LPDDR5 RAM. Its storage can also be expanded to 2 TBs with a MicroSD card.

With HTC VIVE’s latest VR product unveiled, stay tuned for more updates and news on the Focus Vision headset as we get closer to its launch in October.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  Shacknews
    reply
    September 18, 2024 8:50 AM

    quazar
      reply
      September 18, 2024 9:08 AM

      2025 - year of VR headset going mainstream!

      corey
        reply
        September 18, 2024 9:10 AM

        Am I going to run it through my Linux Gaming Computer?

        quazar
          reply
          September 18, 2024 11:23 AM

          year of the linux desktop is 3099

    rms
      reply
      September 18, 2024 9:34 AM

      LCD :(

    Visceral Monkey
      reply
      September 18, 2024 9:53 AM

      The problem with VR, for me at least, is that when it first came out and I had several of the headsets, it was an amazing experience and one I thought would be game changing. The problem is, the more I used it, the more it felt like work. Eventually I just concluded that it activated a part of my brain that really refused to ever let me just relax while using it. Like on a PC where you can just veg and relax while playing a game. I could never get to that point with VR, it felt like there was a constant level of vigilance and involvement required. I started avoid it more and more and always just stopped using it.

    sanchez
      reply
      September 18, 2024 10:24 AM

      Will this be the best for Alyx?

