HTC announces VIVE Focus Vision hybrid standalone PCVR headset starting at $999 The headset is available for pre-order now and will be shipping in October.

HTC has revealed the next big thing in its line-up of VIVE VR HMDs: The Focus Vision PCVR hybrid headset. Announced this week, the Focus Vision is meant to pack HTC’s latest VR technology into a comfortable new HMD that can run by itself for most applications, but can also easily connect to PC if you need a little extra oomph in your VR. The headset is up for pre-orders now and has an October 2024 release date.

HTC announced the VIVE Focus Vision and its details this week with an extensive webpage on its site. The headset will run at a retail price of $999 USD and is expected to ship on or around October 17, 2024. There’s little doubt about what the biggest feature is here: The Focus Vision can be used wirelessly in standalone format for up to 2 hours for most applications. However, you can also easily plug it into a PC via DisplayPort Mode to allow for sharper graphics and better response times.

The HTC VIVE Focus Vision somehow manages to bring the cost down from previous HTC VR products, but still manages to pack a lot under the hood. It’s said to have a 90 Hz refresh rate, up to a 120 field of view, and up to 5K resolution between the 2448 x 2448 displays per eye. It also features advanced eye tracking, four-camera inside-out hand and body tracking, and much more. All of it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 and 12 GBs of LPDDR5 RAM. Its storage can also be expanded to 2 TBs with a MicroSD card.

With HTC VIVE’s latest VR product unveiled, stay tuned for more updates and news on the Focus Vision headset as we get closer to its launch in October.