Evening Reading - September 17, 2024

Welcome, Shackers, to the midway point of September. We’ve got PAX behind us, Tokyo Game Show in front of us, and still plenty of great games to round out 2024. There’s a lot of great things in the works at Shacknews and we can’t wait to show you more, but for today, it’s time to shut down another day of posting. We’ve prepared another Evening Reading for the occasion, so lock in and enjoy!

In case you missed at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

TerminalMontage gets the bag

Shadow's had quite the journey since his creation on the ARK. Need a quick refresher? Check out Something About Shadow the Hedgehog by @TerminalMontage!



Watch now: https://t.co/N1RVAhI9Bd pic.twitter.com/joa9yzID1f — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) September 17, 2024

This game posts some of the funniest video game parody animations and SEGA just gave him a bag of money to rep Sonic x Shadow Generations. Cheers!

Moo Deng Movies

Moo Deng in Movie #หมูเด้ง #khaokheowzoo



Cr. เพจ Thai Poster : parody pic.twitter.com/zgqJWNOp2t — สวนสัตว์เปิดเขาเขียว Khao Kheow Open Zoo (@kkopzoo) September 16, 2024

That little hippo is kind of amazing and hilarious.

Sparking! Zero Frieza vs Cell showdown

Special Quotes/Interaction: Perfect Cell vs DBS Frieza



THIS DIALOGUE GOES HARD, THE BEST ONE SO FAR🔥 #SparkingZero



(Via @Biscxtti ) pic.twitter.com/0wJmAwtwHJ — Ayoub (@AwarenaNoAyoub) September 17, 2024

Frieza may be disgustingly diabolical, but that’s kind of part of what makes him so iconic to Dragon Ball. What a great bit of dialogue.

Abrams got Deadrocked

Kiting Abrams successfully has got to be one of the best feelings ever



via /iamLazzi pic.twitter.com/6h6S81iEAD — Deadlock Intel (@IntelDeadlock) September 17, 2024

How do you feel about Deadlock’s balance? Abrams is wild hard to kill in my opinion.

Splatoon 3 embraces the flames

The art scene is definitely one of the things I miss most when Splatoon goes dormant. Well played, online scene.

A cavalcade of failure

They are so stupid 🥹 pic.twitter.com/MZM5zqu0py — No Context Super Mario (@SuperMarioOOC85) September 17, 2024

Yeah, they might be ditzy, but they are also hilarious and charming.

Bard rules

Bards when they’re the last party member still standing in combat: pic.twitter.com/MCBoGh0U5b — Dragon connoisseur 🐉 (@LadySapphyre) September 16, 2024

Sometimes, you just gotta put down the lute and pick up the gat.

And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this September 17. We hope you stick with us for the fun ahead. If you’d like to support what Shacknews is doing, then remember Mercury! For as little as a dollar a month, you can support the site and everything we do. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Bubbletron. We just rolled out a massive new update for it and now there are leaderboards! Can you come up with a trillion-dollar startup from the daily-changing randomized list of prompts? If you earn the day’s highest or lowest valuation, you can post to the leaderboards for both! Try to do it in the fewest number of tries and see where you stack up.

Maybe I watched too much Squid Game. Health Care Battle Royale sounds like something we'll eventually have on the worst timeline.

Source: Bubbletron

Thanks for coming, Shackers. Have a great evening, and we’ll see you tomorrow!