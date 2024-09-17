Logi PLAY 2024 unveils a wealth of new & upcoming Logitech accessories The new Logitech G915 X full-size keyboard line was the centerpiece of a number of reveals on the LogiPLAY 2024 showcase.

This, Logitech rolled out a showcase featuring a wealth of new and upcoming products in a showcase called Logi PLAY 2024. It was quite a lengthy presentation of new partnerships and accessories for gamers of all kinds, and it culminated in the reveal of quite a few new keyboards, mice, headsets, and more.

The Logi PLAY 2024 event took place earlier this today on the group’s Twitch and YouTube channels. There, the company showed off what it has in store for players throughout the near future. One of Logitech’s latest priorities has been its new wireless, low-profile keyboard line. The G515 Lightspeed TKL launched earlier this season and offers a solid basic keyboard for desktop or on-the-go use. However, the centerpiece of today’s reveals was a full-size version in similar style, the Logitech G915 X Line. It was revealed for release today on Logitech’s website and at participating retail partners. It comes in a wired version ($199.99), a wireless version ($229.99), and a TKL version ($179.99)sans the numpad. Each features a brushed aluminum top, fast and accurate RGB-lit keys, and a low-profile design that saves space wherever you are.

Other featured products from the LogiPLAY 2024 event included a 10th-anniversary release of its popular G502 X Plus wireless gaming mouse in a very limited supply, the Astro A50 wireless gaming headset with a charging base and Logitech’s best mic and earphone technology yet, a new lineup of Logitech’s Pro X Superlight gaming mice, and parnterships with Genshin Impact and Italian motorsports company MOMO for new products in mice and steering wheel controllers.

With so much announced, be sure to visit Logitech’s Logi PLAY 2024 pages for more details and stay tuned for more Logitech product coverage here at Shacknews.