The best Sniper Space Marine build - Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 The Sniper is the true dealer of death from afar. Just make sure nothing sneaks up behind you.

The Sniper Class can be all about sneaky precision or up close and personal warfare if you prefer that type of play. It is my opinion that running the Sniper as anything other than a long-ranged option is a fool's errand, however. I also feel that out of all the classes, the Sniper takes the longest to start to feel good and will take the most time to feel like you are not constantly wrestling with your own ammo count.

The best Sniper Space Marine build in Space Marine 2

I can honestly say that having a good Sniper player in your team is an underrated boon in the game. A good Sniper will take out serious threats before you know they are there. Awkwardly positioned spore-throwing Warriors will no longer be an issue. Venomthropes and Neurothropes will be obliterated, and surprise mid-bosses will rapidly get chipped away to nothing.

Class Ability

The Sniper class ability is a cloak that turns you completely invisible, dropping all aggro from enemies and freeing you up to move into a better position. This can be used to find safety or position perfectly to remove a particular threat. The Sniper also gets an additional 10% to their headshot damage.

Perks

You have access to eight columns, each of which contains three perks. You need to level up your character by playing Operations. You may only have one active perk per column.

Core

Block Break - Shots against blocking or shielded enemies deal an extra 25% of normal ranged damage. This is amazing for pinging away at very awkward enemies.

Vantage Point - Staying still for two seconds increases your primary weapon’s damage by 20%. Note, you don’t need to not shoot to activate this. It will kick in after two seconds of no walking or sprinting.

Lethal Efficiency - Killing more than one enemy with one shot from a Las Fusil restores its charge by one. This is a superb perk and allows us to effectively have infinite ammo during mob clearing.

Team

Squad Renewal - Headshot kills will restore 10% of ability charge for any squad member. This is super powerful when stacked with benefits from other classes.

Gear

Renewal - A headshot kill restores Camo Cloak’s charge by 5%.This will stack with the 10% benefit from the Team perk.

Guardian Protocol - When reviving a squad member, you are both given a five-second window of free Camo Cloak without spending a charge. Has a 30-second cooldown.

Lingering Concealment - After an attack, which would normally break Camo Cloak, you will remain hidden for two more seconds.

Signature

Emergency Override - After receiving lethal damage, Camo Cloak activates without spending a charge, and you will be invulnerable for five seconds. Has a 180-second cooldown.

Weapons

Our weapon setup is simple, as we shall be rocking the Las Fusil, the Combat Knife, and the trusty Bolt Pistol. For the Las Fusil, the Gahalamor Crusade is the way to go, and the perk tree should flow from Increase Capacity, Adamant Restoration, Amplification, Head Hunter, another Head Hunter, Fest Regeneration, the top Head Hunter, and then the top line of Relic perks.

The Combat Knife is there to get you out of any mess you get into, so build it to your preference. Personally, I like a long perfect parry window and a fast blade, as I find it just helps keep me alive. The Bolt Pistol is the same, although I’d suggest the full bottom tree, which suits most builds in the game.

The trick for this class is to use your Las Fusil to help set up your squad mates for executions. Try to leave a couple of Majoris enemies in the execution window so that they can be picked up by teammates who need them to proc armor regeneration or their own perks. Scan the field for awkward enemies and drop them instantly. You will usually be well-positioned to take care of Sentrys, who are also trying to call for help.

The Las Fusil also takes a little bit of getting used to. The sights are a little awkward when shooting up or down stairs or around objects, as the beam does not travel from where you think it should, so experiment with that a little and get to grips with it.

