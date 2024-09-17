Fallout 76: Milepost Zero's newest questline lets players start their own caravan Teased earlier this month, Fallout 76 is now letting players franchise their own caravan and take to the traveling trader life.

A major new update comes to Fallout 76: Milepost Zero today as Bethesda gives players a unique new opportunity in its latest questline. Caravans have always been a part of the Fallout universe, acting as traveling traders that bring their goods back and forth across the apocalyptic wasteland. There have been a few caravan businesses to excel throughout the Fallout games, but now you’ll be able to add your name to them as players get the opportunity to start their own caravan and engage in escorting, protecting, and selling your goods across the Appalachian region.

Bethesda announced the details of the new Bump in the Road questline for Fallout 76: Milepost Zero with a fresh new trailer, although the details were teased at the beginning of September. This questline is all about spinning up a new caravan branch in your little part of the nuclear wasteland.

You will come across the ruins of an abandoned headquarters once owned by the Blue Ridge Caravan Company… The company decides to give you franchising rights to start your own caravan branch under their flag.

With your own little branch of the Blue Ridge Caravan Company, players will stock their brahmin with goods and hire a crew to make sure they’re protected from raiders. That means dealing with a variety of characters and varying professions to figure out what will protect your goods best and get them delivered to paying customers. Eventually, you’ll work your way up to establishing an outpost as a base of operations for your business, and you can even get bonuses to your caravan progress by helping other players spin up their businesses as well in various events.

With caravan running having joined the Fallout 76 experience in its Milepost Zero expansion, it should be fun for entrepreneurial wastelanders to get their pack brahmin loaded and hit the wide open roads.