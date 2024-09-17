The Sims will get a movie courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios Loki director Kate Herron will lead the project, which will be co-produced by The Sims' development team.

The Sims is kicking off a milestone anniversary year in a big way. In addition to revealing grand plans for the future of the gaming franchise, the long-running life sim is also about to become a motion picture. Fresh off their success from Fallout, Amazon MGM Studios will look to keep the video game adaptation momentum going with The Sims. The studio has brought Loki director Kate Herron aboard to help lead the charge while the development team for The Sims will also help co-producer the project.



Source: Electronic Arts

"We’re VERY excited to share that in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios, our team is working on a film based on The Sims," reads the post on The Sims website. "Kate Herron will direct, as well as co-write with Briony Redman. LuckyChap and Vertigo Entertainment will produce alongside The Sims team, with Herron and Redman executive producing. It’s still too early to share more about the movie but stay tuned for updates as we mark our 25th birthday next year!"

Little else is known about this upcoming adaptation of The Sims, though it should be noted that LuckyChap Entertainment is the studio co-founded by Barbie star Margot Robbie. Whether this means Robbie will take a vested interest in a starring role for this project remains to be seen. Amazon MGM Studios, meanwhile, continues to bet big on video game adaptations. A series based on Sega's Like A Dragon will premiere in October while a Tomb Raider series is currently in the works.

There is much more news expected from The Sims' camp over the next year. In addition to continuing its regular updates for The Sims 4, EA and Maxis are still hard at work on the franchise's next installment. We'll continue to watch for the latest Sims news, so keep it on Shacknews for any updates.