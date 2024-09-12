New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 12, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

DJ Khaled is embarassing

Anyone else on Earth is more deserving of a guitar from the Bob Marley estate.

This guy feels strongly about his PS5

"PS5 never cheat on me When I do math in a library finally. give me emotional damage" is oddly specific.

Memes of the Kingdom

Toon Link is a goofy dude.

Fun facts about TOTK's Hyrule.

More fun things to do in Tears of the Kingdom.

Wow. Just wow.

Who doesn't love singing along to Zelda music in the shower?

Kendrick Lamar is a Certified Boogie Man

Posting this song with no title and just a picture of some busted up Jordans is certainly a vibe.

The Detroit Lions OT playbook from Sunday Night Football

America's Team is 1-0.

This baby sea lion is so cute

I would defend him with my life.

Baby hippo also cute

But he is also a bit sassy.

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

Kamala Harris wins the debate

She really wanted to say it.

Wanda Sykes approves.

Some men really need to shut up about individual reproductive rights and listen to the stories of women who are suffering.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for September 12, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

