Evening Reading - September 12, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

DJ Khaled is embarassing

dark horse contender for favorite video online. can't even think about it without laughing pic.twitter.com/0H6VGZ86B0 — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) September 12, 2024

Anyone else on Earth is more deserving of a guitar from the Bob Marley estate.

This guy feels strongly about his PS5

nothing could’ve prepared me for the second half of this video 😭 pic.twitter.com/nxOgWYkA4j — Shifty 🏂 (@wydshiftyy) September 11, 2024

"PS5 never cheat on me When I do math in a library finally. give me emotional damage" is oddly specific.

Memes of the Kingdom

Toon Link is a goofy dude.

Fun facts about TOTK's Hyrule.

More fun things to do in Tears of the Kingdom.

Wow. Just wow.

Who doesn't love singing along to Zelda music in the shower?

Kendrick Lamar is a Certified Boogie Man

KENDRICK LAMAR



NEW SONG



🚨OUT NOW🚨 pic.twitter.com/3H4cU6vM12 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) September 12, 2024

Posting this song with no title and just a picture of some busted up Jordans is certainly a vibe.

Me in front of the TV during the #SuperBowl Halftime Show pic.twitter.com/XdL2HOFApq — Strictly 4 My X’ers (@Lizzs_Lockeroom) September 8, 2024

The Detroit Lions OT playbook from Sunday Night Football

David Montgomery in overtime pic.twitter.com/z1xzTemF8L — Michigan Moments (@UofMMoments) September 9, 2024

America's Team is 1-0.

This baby sea lion is so cute

I would defend him with my life.

Baby hippo also cute

But he is also a bit sassy.

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

Kamala Harris wins the debate

She almost went there 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/sENz7oHasB — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 11, 2024

She really wanted to say it.

Without saying the word, we all heard it. What Kamala Harris did during the debate was genius. I have never seen the loathsome piece of shit so thoroughly emasculated. 🙌🙏👏👊🌊🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KGBol9QE3B — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) September 12, 2024

Wanda Sykes approves.

This guy is an idiot pic.twitter.com/rTgwMxabTO — Scott Smith, MSW #BLM 🇺🇲🦅🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈🌈🟦🟧 (@Canaansdad1987) September 12, 2024

Some men really need to shut up about individual reproductive rights and listen to the stories of women who are suffering.

Bwahahahahahhahahha.



People on TikTok are trolling Donald Trump for saying migrants are eating cats.



"New lesbian anthem just dropped" had me rolling.



Although we all know MAGA is sorely lacking in the cat eating department if you catch my drift. pic.twitter.com/ip5ZET4IqC — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) September 12, 2024

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for September 12, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.