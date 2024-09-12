Evening Reading - September 12, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Shacknews presents 'Dreamcast: 25 Years of Thinking' documentary
- Satisfactory review: It's right there in the name, pal
- Yars Rising review: An absurd Atari mashup that defies expectations
- NBA 2K25 review: The game is the game
- All Annapurna Interactive staff has resigned after dispute with owner
- Unity scraps its controversial Runtime Fees a year after introducing them
- Xbox lays off 650 employees in latest round of job cuts
- The Finals Season 4 adds a new map & weapons, Sponsor registration & more
- Planet Coaster 2's Career Mode will test your water slide-building skills
- OpenAI's next $6.5 billion funding round could value the AI company at $150 billion
DJ Khaled is embarassing
dark horse contender for favorite video online. can't even think about it without laughing pic.twitter.com/0H6VGZ86B0— Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) September 12, 2024
Anyone else on Earth is more deserving of a guitar from the Bob Marley estate.
This guy feels strongly about his PS5
nothing could’ve prepared me for the second half of this video 😭 pic.twitter.com/nxOgWYkA4j— Shifty 🏂 (@wydshiftyy) September 11, 2024
"PS5 never cheat on me When I do math in a library finally. give me emotional damage" is oddly specific.
Memes of the Kingdom
Toon Link is a goofy dude.
Fun facts about TOTK's Hyrule.
More fun things to do in Tears of the Kingdom.
Wow. Just wow.
pic.twitter.com/gIDKrrrN40 https://t.co/cbfiv80EXQ— bea (@SlLENTPRINCESS) August 25, 2024
Who doesn't love singing along to Zelda music in the shower?
Kendrick Lamar is a Certified Boogie Man
KENDRICK LAMAR— NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) September 12, 2024
NEW SONG
🚨OUT NOW🚨 pic.twitter.com/3H4cU6vM12
Posting this song with no title and just a picture of some busted up Jordans is certainly a vibe.
Me in front of the TV during the #SuperBowl Halftime Show pic.twitter.com/XdL2HOFApq— Strictly 4 My X’ers (@Lizzs_Lockeroom) September 8, 2024
The Detroit Lions OT playbook from Sunday Night Football
David Montgomery in overtime pic.twitter.com/z1xzTemF8L— Michigan Moments (@UofMMoments) September 9, 2024
America's Team is 1-0.
This baby sea lion is so cute
I would defend him with my life.
Baby hippo also cute
จังหวะโดนน้ำราดหน้าแล้วนิ่งคือมีมมาก 55555555555 #หมูเด้ง pic.twitter.com/T83YR4je6o— ☆GIFFY☆ (@GiffyCandy) September 11, 2024
But he is also a bit sassy.
JohnnyChugs on Cortex
Kamala Harris wins the debate
She almost went there 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/sENz7oHasB— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 11, 2024
She really wanted to say it.
Without saying the word, we all heard it. What Kamala Harris did during the debate was genius. I have never seen the loathsome piece of shit so thoroughly emasculated. 🙌🙏👏👊🌊🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KGBol9QE3B— Bill Madden (@maddenifico) September 12, 2024
Wanda Sykes approves.
This guy is an idiot pic.twitter.com/rTgwMxabTO— Scott Smith, MSW #BLM 🇺🇲🦅🇺🇦🏳️🌈🌈🟦🟧 (@Canaansdad1987) September 12, 2024
Some men really need to shut up about individual reproductive rights and listen to the stories of women who are suffering.
Bwahahahahahhahahha.— Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) September 12, 2024
People on TikTok are trolling Donald Trump for saying migrants are eating cats.
"New lesbian anthem just dropped" had me rolling.
Although we all know MAGA is sorely lacking in the cat eating department if you catch my drift. pic.twitter.com/ip5ZET4IqC
