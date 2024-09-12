Unity scraps its controversial Runtime Fees a year after introducing them The backlash to Unity's Runtime Fees led to the resignation of CEO John Riccitiello last year.

Last year, Unity announced a massive change to how users access and use its popular video game engine. The company introduced a Runtime Fee, which would apply to developers whose games crossed specific sale and install thresholds. The announcement was met with intense backlash and after a year of trying to win back developers, Unity is getting rid of Runtime Fees.

Unity CEO Matt Bromberg penned a blog post to announce the end of the Runtime Fee. “We want to deliver value at a fair price in the right way so that you will continue to feel comfortable building your business over the long term with Unity as your partner,” he wrote. Bromberg became Unity’s CEO after John Riccitiello stepped down just weeks after announcing Runtime Fees last fall.



Source: Unity

Going forward, Unity will double the revenue and funding ceiling for Unity Personal to $200,000. Unity Pro will receive an eight percent increase to $2,200 for its annual subscription. Unity Pro is required for customers who surpass $200,000 in annual funding. Unity Enterprise, which is required for customers who surpass $25 million in annual funding, will receive a 25 percent increase.

The cancellation of Runtime Fees is effective immediately. If you’re curious to see how Unity’s business performs under this new philosophy, we routinely report on the company's quarterly earnings.