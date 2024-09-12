NBA 2K25 review: The game is the game

NBA 2K25 is the latest iteration in Visual Concepts’ long-running professional basketball simulation series and features all of the modes and content that players have come to expect from the franchise. This year, the studio emphasized changes to dribbling mechanics, reworking Badges, and reintroducing MyGM mode. The next-gen version of the game is finally on PC, but doesn't support cross-play to other platforms. There are solid improvements over recent installments, but 2K25 perpetuates some of the series' most frustrating aspects.

Fundamentals



Source: 2K Games

The best part of the 2K games has long been its actual on-court gameplay experience. Visual Concepts nails the moment-to-moment feel of a basketball game, the swing of momentum, and the adrenaline rush that comes with putting together a run when your team needs it most. That remains the same in NBA 2K25.

This year’s gameplay updates revolve around the new dribble engine. Using footage from real NBA games, the developers have added new dribbling animations that dynamically generate based on player motion, defense, and other factors. Jumping into my first game, I could immediately feel the difference from 2K24. Dribbling animations seamlessly blend when transitioning from size-ups, to driving, performing step-backs, and more. There’s a sense of fluidity that is immediately felt after running a few plays, and it elevated my experience when running exhibition games against my friends.

Speaking of exhibition games, 2K25 finally allows you to play Quick Play Eras online. In this version of Quick Play, you can select an existing era from the MyNBA Eras mode, and use any of the active teams from that year for an exhibition match-up. I might be the only person who was excited to go back and play as the Rajan Rondo, Dwyane Wade, and Jimmy Butler-led Chicago Bulls from 2016. It’s a dope way to spotlight rosters that never managed to reach “Historic” status.

A new year also means a new shot meter, and 2K25’s meter features an arrow that steadily moves upward once a shot begins. The goal is to release the meter as it reaches its apex, just before it begins to disappear. One could write a full essay on shot meters in 2K, their merit, and if you should even use one at all, but I’ll keep it short; I like the shot meter in 2K25. It feels a bit punishing at first but is deeply satisfying once you learn it for your favorite players. It’s also one of the cleaner shot meter designs that 2K has put out lately.



Source: 2K Games

As always, a new 2K game benefits from changes in the actual NBA. 2K25 introduces the rebranded jerseys and uniforms of the Los Angeles Clippers, as well as their new arena, Intuit Dome. The presentation has been updated with an added commentary team to keep things fresh. There are several new voice lines referencing the latest NBA storylines going into the 2024 season.

With rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese creating a surge of renewed interest in the WNBA this year, I was excited to jump in and play as them in 2K25. Visual Concepts nailed their respective playstyles, but the presentation surrounding these budding stars felt extremely underbaked. Caitlin Clark is one of the most notable draft picks in the history of women’s hoops, but she’s given little fanfare regarding presentation. I would have loved to see more TLC given to the WNBA this year.

Rounding out the on-court aspects of 2K25, this year’s game overhauls Badges. Badges have always been an exciting aspect of 2K gameplay, but the number of Badges in recent games got a bit ridiculous, especially considering how niche some of them were. 2K25 refines this feature by reducing the Badge count, either merging or scrapping them entirely. As a result, every player has fewer Badges than they did in 2K24, but the ones they do have all feel meaningful. Quality trumps quantity, and I dig 2K25’s streamlined Badge system.

What’s old is new



Source: 2K Games

While 2K25 retains every mode from 2K24, there is one notable addition: MyGM. This classic mode had been absent from recent 2K games but is back with reworked systems and mechanics. As a GM, players are responsible for building a roster capable of winning a championship.

Similar to MyCareer, MyGM leans heavily into RPG elements. There are now GM Badges that influence not only the performance of your players, but your business skills. This includes trades, free agent signings, and more. As you manage your team’s basketball operations, you’ll have to juggle the wants and needs of your players and staff. Many of these interactions play out through stiffly animated unvoiced conversations where you can choose how to respond. It’s stale, and most obstacles feel more like a hassle than an exciting challenge. I also disliked that I couldn’t watch the games, only play them. I like to get immersed in my basketball management, which includes watching from the sidelines as my team attempts to close a tight game in the 4th. Alas, MyGM mode doesn’t allow the option to watch.

MyCareer continues to be NBA 2K’s premier mode and features a handful of changes from last year’s game. There are now Pro-Tuned Builds that players can choose from when building their character. As someone who hated spending too much time in the MyPlayer Builder, trying to find the perfect combination of attributes for how I like to play, it was a relief to just click the one that makes me play like Kyrie Irving.

As I complained in my review of 2K22, MyCareer remains an uninteresting RPG that’s bloated with half-baked mechanics and busy work that keeps me off the court. I give the game credit for letting me skip my player’s backstory, but it’s still unbelievable that this game forces me to complete “Quests” in between NBA games. I don’t want to jog across the street to the arena to speak with my coach about my minutes. I just want to play basketball. I long for a dumbed-down menu-based MyCareer experience akin to what existed before TheCity was created.



Source: 2K Games

MyTeam, the series’ card-collecting mode, has received some substantial updates for 2K25. This includes the highly-requested return of the auction house, where players can sell and buy cards directly to/from other players. Visual Concepts has also added Breakout mode and Triple Threat Park. These modes provide new offline and online experiences that provide unique challenges and a fresh way to engage with other players.

Triple Threat Park is fun when you’re on the court facing off with other players, and its recreation of the Rivet City Championship Park is a fun nod to 2K16. However, it’s incredibly dull when you’re standing around waiting for a gamer, forced to watch other matches until a spot opens up. I would’ve loved an option to just queue into a match-up online.

Finally, there’s MyNBA Eras. As far as I’m concerned, this is the crowning jewel of the modern 2K games. It’s got deep, intricate systems that organically lead to amazing roleplay opportunities and is completely divorced from the microtransactions that bog down the other primary modes. I love running leagues with friends, fighting them for free agents, battling them in the playoffs, and competing to build the ultimate dynasty. This year’s game adds the Stephen Curry Era, which begins in 2016. If there’s one nitpick, I’d love the option to simply pick any specific year as a starting point instead of having predetermined eras, but the league customization mode remains an overwhelmingly enjoyable experience.

Get back in



Source: 2K Games

NBA 2K25 is in the same place as most modern sports franchises. There are iterative changes and refinements that improve existing modes, but so many of the game’s issues—several of which have existed for multiple games now—remain unchanged. The hardcore base knows what they’re getting and will appreciate the incremental changes, but if you’re still having fun on 2K24, there’s no pressing reason to upgrade.

This review is based on an Xbox Series X|S code provided by the publisher. NBA 2K25 is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC.