The Finals Season 4 adds a new map & weapons, Sponsor registration & more For Season 4, players will be able to sign to a specific Sponsor to gain unique rewards.

The Finals is set to receive its fourth season on September 26, but players have been given a sneak peek at what awaits them. The team at Embark Studios has revealed a new map and weapons, a neat Sponsor endorsement reward system, a return of Cashout as the ranked mode, and much more coming in Season 4.

On September 12, 2024, Embark Studios officially revealed The Finals Season 4 on the game’s YouTube channel. There’s a lot of new and exciting information in this announcement, so let’s dive right in. Firstly, Terminal Attack will no longer be the ranked mode, with Cashout returning to its rightful position. Embark has acknowledged player sentiment about TA being the ranked mode, understands the misstep, and states that TA will stick around in Quick Play.

As for the new bits and pieces, players can look forward to fighting on a new map called Fortune Stadium. This map will have districts dedicated to each of the Sponsors for the season: HOLTOW, ISEUL-T, and ENIGMO. Furthermore, players will be able to sign up to represent one of the Sponsors for the duration of Season 4, which will come with Sponsor-specific rewards.

HOLTOW is one of the Sponsors can choose to represent in The Finals Season 4.

Source: Embark Studios

There will also be new weapons coming this season to expand the arsenal. In addition to this, expect more information about alternative sights, which sounds as though you’ll be able to adjust the scopes on your weapons.

Furthermore, players will be pleased to hear that World Tour will be continuing into Season 4 and there will be more circuit rewards along the way. Also, expect more cosmetic features like additional faces, facial hair, and more.

Finally, Embark Studios has been working on “major upgrades” to the game engine in preparation for Season 4. This upgrade is aimed at enhancing performance and optimization for The Finals. There is a whole lot of good stuff coming with The Finals Season 4 and if you haven’t already, it’s definitely worth checking out this bombastic first-person shooter. Take a look at our page for The Finals to learn more.