OpenAI's next $6.5 billion funding round could value the AI company at $150 billion The AI company was valued at $86 billion earlier this year and has recently stated it can't sufficiently train AI models without copyrighted material.

OpenAI is one of the leading companies in artificial intelligence and it appears as though it is preparing to do another round of funding. This new round would see the company’s valuation increase considerably.

On Wednesday, September 11, 2024, Bloomberg reported that OpenAI is in the process of another round of funding that could see the AI startup valued at $150 billion. The report indicates that the company is looking to raise another $6.5 billion in this next round of funding.

According to the article, Thrive Capital is set to lead the round of funding with the likes of Microsoft, Apple, and Nvidia also in talks to participate. It was just last year that Microsoft confirmed a multi-billion dollar investment into the artificial intelligence startup.

A lot has happened since January of last year. The likes of George R. R. Martin have sued OpenAI over copyright infringement, Sam Altman was ousted as CEO and then reinstated, and tech firms signed a pact to combat election deepfakes.

More recently, OpenAI stated it would be “impossible to train today’s leading AI models without using copyrighted materials.” The company went on to state that there is no law forbidding the use of said material.

With another round of funding appearing to be happening, OpenAI seems to be continuing its effort to grow and train its AI models. Stay locked onto our Artificial Intelligence topic page for the latest on what the tech companies are doing in this new frontier of technology.