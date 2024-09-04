OpenAI insists it can't sufficiently train AI models without copyrighted material The leading company in AI technology says public domain material is not enough to properly train its models.

OpenAI has become synonymous with the massive boom of artificially intelligent technology over the past few years. Among the many common criticisms for AI is its use of copyrighted materials without consent from the original owner. It’s a privilege that OpenAI is now defending, stating that the company’s business model relies on it having access to copyrighted material.

OpenAI filed to the House of Lords subcommittee where it defended its right to train its AI models on copyrighted material, as reported by The Telegraph. "Because copyright today covers virtually every sort of human expression — including blog posts, photographs, forum posts, scraps of software code, and government documents — it would be impossible to train today's leading AI models without using copyrighted materials," the statement reads.



OpenAI went on to say that restricting its usable material to older content that has gone into the public domain would be “an interesting experiment,” but not sufficient for the needs of a modern language model. The company also argued that there is no law forbidding the use of copyright material for training AI models.

There's been a lot of debate surrounding the use of copyrighted artwork, writing, and other materials to train AI language models, so it'll be interesting to see how the matter is handled legally.