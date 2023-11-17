OpenAI board of directors ousts Sam Altman as CEO CTO Mira Murati will serve as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent replacement.

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT and one of the leading companies in AI technology, has made a major leadership shakeup. The Board of Directors made the move to fire Sam Altman as CEO of the tech company. Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati has been appointed as the interim CEO while the board looks for a permanent replacement for Altman.

OpenAI announced the change in a press release this afternoon. In addition to vacating the role of CEO, Sam Altman has also been removed from the board of directors. The decision "follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities."



Source: OpenAI

OpenAI was deliberately structured to advance our mission: to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all humanity. The board remains fully committed to serving this mission. We are grateful for Sam’s many contributions to the founding and growth of OpenAI. At the same time, we believe new leadership is necessary as we move forward. As the leader of the company’s research, product, and safety functions, Mira is exceptionally qualified to step into the role of interim CEO. We have the utmost confidence in her ability to lead OpenAI during this transition period.

Sam Altman’s ousting as CEO comes as a bit of a surprise, given OpenAI’s growth under the AI boom and the success of ChatGPT. Earlier this month, Altman said OpenAI would cover legal fees for users who face copyright infringement charges. OpenAI itself has been the target of a handful of lawsuits as a result of ChatGPT, including one from George R.R. Martin and several other members of the Author’s Guild. Be sure to bookmark our OpenAI topic page as we await the latest updates from the company, including the appointment of its next CEO.