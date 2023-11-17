New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

OpenAI board of directors ousts Sam Altman as CEO

CTO Mira Murati will serve as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent replacement.
Donovan Erskine
Getty Images
1

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT and one of the leading companies in AI technology, has made a major leadership shakeup. The Board of Directors made the move to fire Sam Altman as CEO of the tech company. Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati has been appointed as the interim CEO while the board looks for a permanent replacement for Altman.

OpenAI announced the change in a press release this afternoon. In addition to vacating the role of CEO, Sam Altman has also been removed from the board of directors. The decision "follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities."

The OpenAI logo on a gradient background.

Source: OpenAI

Sam Altman’s ousting as CEO comes as a bit of a surprise, given OpenAI’s growth under the AI boom and the success of ChatGPT. Earlier this month, Altman said OpenAI would cover legal fees for users who face copyright infringement charges. OpenAI itself has been the target of a handful of lawsuits as a result of ChatGPT, including one from George R.R. Martin and several other members of the Author’s Guild. Be sure to bookmark our OpenAI topic page as we await the latest updates from the company, including the appointment of its next CEO.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

