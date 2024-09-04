Evening Reading - September 4, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Caitlin Clark leads the Fever to the playoffs!

FEVER ARE HEADING TO THE PLAYOFFS IN CAITLIN CLARK’S ROOKIE YEAR 🚨🤯



Postseason drought is officially over in Indiana 😤 pic.twitter.com/QaGUje9IB8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 4, 2024

WNBA has been so fun to watch this year. Looking forward

Speaking of sports...

#RavensFlock ready for NFL Kickoff at Arrowhead. pic.twitter.com/nJDG9aHD7b — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 4, 2024

NFL FOOTBALL IS BACK TOMORROW!

Final Balatro summer update incoming

Prayer circle for a mobile port release date.

HAL Labs logo irl

I always wondered why that dog was cuddling eggs.

Impromptu Wordle

When she don’t wanna wait to do more wordles pic.twitter.com/WwhfsxYqyn — Echo Storm (@echo_storm) September 3, 2024

Something I would have done with my mom in 2020.

A fun new toy for the playground

i may have found a solution to the ipad kid epidemic pic.twitter.com/opAzEVYD2h — gracie ꩜ SAW XI HYPE (@coffinposting) September 4, 2024

Want to play a game?

OG Sonic design meets Minecraft

The trailer for Minecraft was definitely... something.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. As always, be sure to do your daily Bubbletron!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.