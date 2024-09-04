New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 4, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another round of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Caitlin Clark leads the Fever to the playoffs!

WNBA has been so fun to watch this year. Looking forward

Speaking of sports...

NFL FOOTBALL IS BACK TOMORROW!

Final Balatro summer update incoming

Prayer circle for a mobile port release date.

HAL Labs logo irl

I always wondered why that dog was cuddling eggs.

Impromptu Wordle

Something I would have done with my mom in 2020.

A fun new toy for the playground

Want to play a game?

OG Sonic design meets Minecraft

The trailer for Minecraft was definitely... something.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. As always, be sure to do your daily Bubbletron!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Hello, Meet Lola