Internet Archive loses appeal in major copyright case A court has upheld the 2023 ruling in Hachette vs Internet Archive.

Last year, the Internet Archive lost a major copyright case surrounding a change in its book digitization and lending policy amidst the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. The San Francisco-based nonprofit appealed the ruling, arguing that its actions fell under Fair Use, but that appeal has been denied.

Internet Archive released a statement on its website following the denial of its apparel.

We are disappointed in today’s opinion about the Internet Archive’s digital lending of books that are available electronically elsewhere. We are reviewing the court’s opinion and will continue to defend the rights of libraries to own, lend, and preserve books.

Hachette vs Internet Archive was spurred on by the latter’s decision to alter its lending policy following massive library closures as a result of the pandemic. While the organization previously capped digital booking lending, it scrapped this restriction and allowed large volumes of users to borrow the same material at the same time. The changes were rolled back after a couple of months following backlash from publishers.

The ruling against Internet Archive will likely have large ramifications for the organization's operations moving forward.