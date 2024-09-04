New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Internet Archive loses appeal in major copyright case

A court has upheld the 2023 ruling in Hachette vs Internet Archive.
Donovan Erskine
Last year, the Internet Archive lost a major copyright case surrounding a change in its book digitization and lending policy amidst the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. The San Francisco-based nonprofit appealed the ruling, arguing that its actions fell under Fair Use, but that appeal has been denied.

Internet Archive released a statement on its website following the denial of its apparel.

Hachette vs Internet Archive was spurred on by the latter’s decision to alter its lending policy following massive library closures as a result of the pandemic. While the organization previously capped digital booking lending, it scrapped this restriction and allowed large volumes of users to borrow the same material at the same time. The changes were rolled back after a couple of months following backlash from publishers.

The ruling against Internet Archive will likely have large ramifications for the organization’s operations moving forward. You can expect to read more significant stories where tech meets culture here on Shacknews.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

