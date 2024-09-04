Bluesky social app attracts around 2 million following X shutdown in Brazil The social media app reported a massive influx of new users to the point that existing users reported technical difficulties and outages.

This week, Brazil solidified its decision to block Elon Musk’s social media platform Twitter (rebranded shakily to X) in the nation, leaving an estimated 19 million users without the platform. As might be expected, a large chunk of those users have found other means to connect over the internet: notably Bluesky. Started with support from Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, the app has been kicking around in the background of Musk’s troubled ownership of X. And because of the blockage in Brazil, Bluesky just got itself an influx of about 2 million new users this last week alone.

Bluesky reported its influx of new users in a recent social media post on the Bluesky platform. It was on September 2, 2024 that Bluesky noted its surge of new users, attributing it heavily to the consequences of Twitter/X being shut off in Brazil. The traffic was so heavy at one point that users reported outages and interruptions of service on the app.

TWO MILLION new people in the last week! a very warm welcome! 🤗DOIS MILHÕES de pessoas novas na última semana! uma calorosa recepção a todos! 🤗 — Bluesky (@bsky.app) Sep 2, 2024 at 2:24 PM

There’s very little doubt that Bluesky’s soaring user numbers are exactly what the company says it looks like. Throughout this last election season in Brazil, Elon Musk was alleged to have boosted hate and misinformation groups that attempted to falsify certain election results. When Brazil’s legal system attempted to hold X accountable by demanding Twitter ban the accounts spreading misinformation, Musk claimed it was an attack on free speech, pulled Twitter/X representation out of Brazil, and refused to provide a legal representation for the company in the country, which is said to go against certain federal laws.

As a direct result, the Brazil Supreme Court upheld a decision to ban X in the country, cutting off millions from the platform. However, X’s loss seems to be Bluesky’s gain. It remains to be seen if X will ever make its way back to Brazil, but with US elections also on the line in November, Elon Musk seemingly isn’t done using the social media platform to spin his version of free speech in another region where his legal problems continue to mount. Stay tuned for more updates.