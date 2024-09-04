Until Dawn remaster studio Ballistic Moon faces layoffs ahead of game's launch The studio was preparing to launch its PC and PS5 enhanced version of Until Dawn in October, but is scaling down its employee headcount ahead of release.

The studio that was working on the enhanced PC and PS5 remaster of Until Dawn is facing layoffs this week, as confirmed by staff and the studio itself. Ballistic Moon was set to launch its Until Dawn remaster in October, bringing a wide variety of improvements to the popular horror game. Unfortunately, that release will come with a scaling down of studio staff as Ballistic Moon cuts employees deemed ‘redundant’.

Ballistic Moon officially confirmed its layoffs in a posted statement that was put on LinkedIn. The studio leadership claims that as it comes into the endgame of the Until Dawn remaster’s development, the reality that the studio needed to downsize to survive couldn’t be ignored:

It is with deep regret and a heavy heart that we must make the tough decision to significantly scale down our team to secure the future of our studio. This comes after our development of Until Dawn for PS5 and PC… As we navigate this transition, Ballistic Moon remains focused on supporting the launch of Until Dawn and is committed to exploring new opportunities and collaborations for the future.

Until Dawn's enhanced edition is set to release on PC and PS5 on October 4, 2024.

Source: Ballistic Moon

It's a shame to say the least. Ballistic Moon joins a wide variety of studios, developers, publishers, and tech firms that have laid off employees across the gaming and tech industries in 2024. It’s not even the latest in the last month, with NetEase having downsized Ouka Studios (developers of Visions of Mana) just last week.

With Until Dawn about to land on PC and PS5 in October 2024, it’s a bitter note to send the game out on. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for further updates leading up to Until Dawn’s remaster release.