Evening Reading - August 29, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Mac Sabbath is real

Real awesome.

I figured out what Doug Bowser does at Nintendo!

He's Emio! Which means he might be a lunatic murderer? Hmm.

Jim Donovan steps down at WKYC 3's play-by-play commentator for the Browns

Best wishes to Jim in his cancer battle.

Show your animals places they can't see by themselves

It's a small thing, but you can see the genuine joy in that dog's heart when he got to look inside the fridge.

Hanumankind - Big Dawgs Featuring Kalmi

This is the best music video I have seen in years. I also had no idea that Def Jam India exists, but I am here for some Desi rappers to make it big internationally.

Someone has Minecraft running on a GameCube engine

With a better render distance than the Switch version.

This guy did it

It's one thing to do a full revolution, but it's a completely different thing to survive to tell the tale.

I believe in Joe Hendry, and so does Ozzie, damn it!

Say his name, and he appears.

Mega Ran believes in Joe Hendry too.

He's actually got some skills in the ring too!

He's so prestigious.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 29, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola