Evening Reading - August 29, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Mac Sabbath is real

This band is called Mac Sabbath and it's a fever dream. pic.twitter.com/kMubBnjJUb — The Spooky Lawyer | QENNY (@AKBrews) August 29, 2024

Real awesome.

I figured out what Doug Bowser does at Nintendo!

Nothing but smiles! Excited to uncover the mystery of Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club #WholsEmio pic.twitter.com/enG5fZwnUc — Doug Bowser (@thetruebowser) August 29, 2024

He's Emio! Which means he might be a lunatic murderer? Hmm.

Jim Donovan steps down at WKYC 3's play-by-play commentator for the Browns

Jim Donovan, who has served as the play-by-play voice of the Cleveland Browns since the team's return to the NFL in 1999, has announced that he is stepping down as he continues his fight against cancer.



Read Jimmy's note for Browns fans here: https://t.co/nIKuU3Bkb0 pic.twitter.com/uSYUJdYZWf — WKYC 3News (@wkyc) August 29, 2024

Best wishes to Jim in his cancer battle.

Show your animals places they can't see by themselves

It's a small thing, but you can see the genuine joy in that dog's heart when he got to look inside the fridge.

Hanumankind - Big Dawgs Featuring Kalmi

This is the best music video I have seen in years. I also had no idea that Def Jam India exists, but I am here for some Desi rappers to make it big internationally.

Someone has Minecraft running on a GameCube engine

The #Gamecube game engine now boasts a render distance of 13 chunks, surpassing the render distance of Minecraft on the Switch (docked). Cloud shadows now distort as they move and soften during sunrise and sunset.#retrogaming #indiegamedev #gamedev #Dreamcast pic.twitter.com/oPylZtNhR5 — A Flock of Meese (@meesedev) August 26, 2024

With a better render distance than the Switch version.

This guy did it

This guy just fulfilled everyone's childhood dream 🤩 pic.twitter.com/OkYQPlyABn — Positive Side of 𝕏 (@positivesideofx) August 26, 2024

It's one thing to do a full revolution, but it's a completely different thing to survive to tell the tale.

I believe in Joe Hendry, and so does Ozzie, damn it!

Say his name, and he appears.

Mega Ran believes in Joe Hendry too.

He's actually got some skills in the ring too!

He's so prestigious.

Well here it is! I fixed all issues with the previous sign, it is much lighter, and looking more sleek! I BELIEVE IN JOE HENDRY! 👏👏 First Live show will be Next Tuesday at NXT! Follow me for more crazy signs to come! 😁#WWENXT #WWE #NXT #TNA #TNAWrestling @ThisIsTNA @wwenxt… pic.twitter.com/yPRJXGc1Q6 — That Wrestling Dude (@WrestlingDude83) August 28, 2024

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 29, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.