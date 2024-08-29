New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Remedy and Annapurna are partnering for film and TV adaptations of Control and Alan Wake

Annapurna will also co-finance the development of Control 2.
Donovan Erskine
Remedy Entertainment
1

Remedy Entertainment and Annapurna Interactive have announced a strategic partnership that will see the latter co-finance the development of Control 2. Furthermore, the two studios will collaborate to adapt the Control and Alan Wake franchises for film and television.

Remedy and Annapurna announced their new partnership in a press release today. We already knew that a sequel to 2019’s Control was in the works, but we now know that it’ll be partially financed by indie powerhouse Annapurna Interactive. Work on Control 2 is “full steam ahead,” but there won’t be any updates for a while.

Key art of Jesse using her powers.

Source: Remedy Entertainment

“I’m absolutely thrilled (yes!) by this opportunity to expand the story of Alan Wake and our whole Remedy Connected Universe to mediums beyond games, and to build all of this in close collaboration, games, film, TV, and other mediums as well, as one unified vision,” said Sam Lake, creative director at Remedy Entertainment. I trust Annapurna are the perfect partner for us to make this dream come true.”

Remedy Entertainment is still fresh off a 2023 that saw Alan Wake 2 release to glowing reception and numerous accolades. As we await new details on the various Control and Alan Wake projects in development, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

