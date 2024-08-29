Remedy and Annapurna are partnering for film and TV adaptations of Control and Alan Wake Annapurna will also co-finance the development of Control 2.

Remedy Entertainment and Annapurna Interactive have announced a strategic partnership that will see the latter co-finance the development of Control 2. Furthermore, the two studios will collaborate to adapt the Control and Alan Wake franchises for film and television.

Remedy and Annapurna announced their new partnership in a press release today. We already knew that a sequel to 2019’s Control was in the works, but we now know that it’ll be partially financed by indie powerhouse Annapurna Interactive. Work on Control 2 is “full steam ahead,” but there won’t be any updates for a while.



“I’m absolutely thrilled (yes!) by this opportunity to expand the story of Alan Wake and our whole Remedy Connected Universe to mediums beyond games, and to build all of this in close collaboration, games, film, TV, and other mediums as well, as one unified vision,” said Sam Lake, creative director at Remedy Entertainment. I trust Annapurna are the perfect partner for us to make this dream come true.”

Remedy Entertainment is still fresh off a 2023 that saw Alan Wake 2 release to glowing reception and numerous accolades.