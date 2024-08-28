Yelp files antitrust lawsuit against Google over search & marketing manipulation

It would appear that Yelp is set to take Google to court over alleged anticompetitive and anti-consumer practices. The popular business rating website has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google, claiming that the company uses its vast influence to artificially alter search results and search results marketing. Yelp makes the claim that Google holds a monopoly over information distribution on the Internet.
The Yelp company shared an announcement of its antitrust lawsuit against Google via a social media post, and in an official statement on its website. In the statement, Yelp more thoroughly lays out its grievances against Google and the purpose of the lawsuit:
