Evening Reading - August 21, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Monster Hunter Wilds won't gender lock armor sets
- Microsoft reveals Xbox Adaptive Joystick for players with limited mobility
- Xbox Series X All-Digital white version gets October release date
- Ford delays Tennessee EV plant, cancels three-row electrtic SUV
- Microsoft's AI Recall feature will release to testers this October
- Madden NFL 25 review: Stretching the field
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gameplay taps into every aspect of being Indy
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
This is peak
Peak content. 🏔️#DQXI pic.twitter.com/5GccePgpgp— DRAGON QUEST (@DragonQuest) August 21, 2024
Just giving you your weekly dose of Dragon Quest content.
A multiversal horror crossover
Squad so good it transcends games pic.twitter.com/i9XujzEpT6— Dion again 🍉 (@DionIsRealCN) August 21, 2024
Imagine showing these screenshots to someone in 2015.
First trailer for Secret Level
This looks absolutely insane. Can't wait.
Chick-Fil-A is creating a streaming platform
Chick-Fil-A is moving into the entertainment space with plans to launch a slate of TV shows for its own streaming platform.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 21, 2024
(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/iEiv53B57W
Get ready for movies about... chicken and Christianity?
Pokemon SD cards? Gimme!
Here come the Pokémon microSD cards. SanDisk is launching new Pokémon-branded microSD cards at Gamescom today. Details here: https://t.co/s0Ka5j0udB pic.twitter.com/mtnhwmxpsr— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 20, 2024
Look, I know I won't even see them once I put them in my Switch, but I have to have them.
The Xenomorph is a mood
When your social batteries suddenly run out pic.twitter.com/igiTVxIqSC— Dr Sean Travers (@seanjetravers) August 21, 2024
This is me at about 9pm on a Saturday.
Some of Paul Allen's best calls
Paul Allen is the only person who could turn the most painful moments of being a sports fan into eternal memes https://t.co/5KK98soLaK pic.twitter.com/6EiRlb8AfC— Jason Harmon (@_jason_777) August 21, 2024
Dude elevates every game with his commentary.
Mini horse cop
mini horse wearing police hat and jacket police officer ready to find and investigate crime and arrest many criminals pic.twitter.com/4HxFY6gUzv— horse (@horseimage) August 21, 2024
Need a buddy cop movie where this fella is one of the leads.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Evening Reading - August 21, 2024