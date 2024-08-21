New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Evening Reading - August 21, 2024

Let's wrap up this hump day with some Evening Reading
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

This is peak

Just giving you your weekly dose of Dragon Quest content.

A multiversal horror crossover

Imagine showing these screenshots to someone in 2015.

First trailer for Secret Level

This looks absolutely insane. Can't wait.

Chick-Fil-A is creating a streaming platform

Get ready for movies about... chicken and Christianity?

Pokemon SD cards? Gimme!

Look, I know I won't even see them once I put them in my Switch, but I have to have them.

The Xenomorph is a mood

This is me at about 9pm on a Saturday.

Some of Paul Allen's best calls

Dude elevates every game with his commentary.

Mini horse cop

Need a buddy cop movie where this fella is one of the leads.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

A Xenomorph leans toward Cailee Spaeny in Alien: Romulus.
In space, no one can hear you play the daily Bubbletron.
Source: 20th Century Studios

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day.

