Ford delays Tennessee EV plant, cancels three-row electrtic SUV The Ford company said it intends to reprioritize its efforts in hybrid vehicles over the next few years.

Ford has announced major moves this week that include delaying efforts in its electric vehicle (EV) market and redirecting its resources towards hybrid products. That included delaying the opening of an EV plant in Tennessee and canceling an all-electric three-row SUV project in favor of focusing on a hybrid vehicle in the same class.

The Ford company reported these changes in strategy in a recent investor relations press release detailing its shift in strategy this week. The general direction of the strategy shift prioritizes hybrid products in the short run, while setting the foundation for further EV ventures as far out as 2026 and 2027, as detailed below:

Ford is retiming the launch of its groundbreaking electric truck code-named “Project T3” to the second half of 2027. Taking all the learnings from F-150 Lightning customers, the truck will offer features and experiences never seen on any Ford truck, including upgraded bi-directional charging capability and advanced aerodynamics. The truck will be assembled at BlueOval City’s Tennessee Electric Vehicle Center.

Ford had a working concept for an EV three-row SUV in development for sometime, but the company will redirect its attention towards a hybrid version.

Source: Ford

The press release also addresses the shift in focus from the all EV throw-row SUV to a hybrid model, citing a need to explore cheaper battery technologies and components as it refocuses on hybrid vehicles for the time being:

Therefore, Ford will develop a new family of electrified three-row SUVs which will include hybrid technologies that can offer breakthrough efficiency, performance benefits and emissions reductions versus pure gas vehicles and extend the range of the vehicle on road trips relative to pure electric vehicles.

It’s no secret that Ford’s EV section has struggled to find footing as it develops new electric versions of some of its most popular models. Back in July, Ford reported a -194.8 percent margin for the first half of 2024 on EVs. The Model E EV segment of Ford’s business was also said to have costed the company $4.7 billion in losses throughout 2023.

Clearly, Ford doesn’t feel confident in its ability to deliver in the EV market at this time, but it will remain to be seen if the company can pull back around to positive development in 2026 or 2027 as it plans. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates in our electric vehicles topic.