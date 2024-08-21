New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Ford delays Tennessee EV plant, cancels three-row electrtic SUV

The Ford company said it intends to reprioritize its efforts in hybrid vehicles over the next few years.
TJ Denzer
Image via Ford
Ford has announced major moves this week that include delaying efforts in its electric vehicle (EV) market and redirecting its resources towards hybrid products. That included delaying the opening of an EV plant in Tennessee and canceling an all-electric three-row SUV project in favor of focusing on a hybrid vehicle in the same class.

The Ford company reported these changes in strategy in a recent investor relations press release detailing its shift in strategy this week. The general direction of the strategy shift prioritizes hybrid products in the short run, while setting the foundation for further EV ventures as far out as 2026 and 2027, as detailed below:

A concept of an all-electric Ford three-row SUV.
Ford had a working concept for an EV three-row SUV in development for sometime, but the company will redirect its attention towards a hybrid version.
Source: Ford

The press release also addresses the shift in focus from the all EV throw-row SUV to a hybrid model, citing a need to explore cheaper battery technologies and components as it refocuses on hybrid vehicles for the time being:

It’s no secret that Ford’s EV section has struggled to find footing as it develops new electric versions of some of its most popular models. Back in July, Ford reported a -194.8 percent margin for the first half of 2024 on EVs. The Model E EV segment of Ford’s business was also said to have costed the company $4.7 billion in losses throughout 2023.

Clearly, Ford doesn’t feel confident in its ability to deliver in the EV market at this time, but it will remain to be seen if the company can pull back around to positive development in 2026 or 2027 as it plans. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates in our electric vehicles topic.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

