Monster Hunter Wilds won't gender lock armor sets Players in Monster Hunter Wilds will be able to mix and match male and female armor pieces to craft their ideal look.

During Gamescom 2024, Capcom hosted a lengthy livestream of Monster Hunter Wilds to show off new features of the game, and one of the biggest reveals was that armor sets and pieces will no longer be gender locked. That means that for the first time in the franchise, players will be able to wear male or female pieces, or any mix of the two, as you craft your desired cosmetic look in each armor.

This detail was revealed during the full Monster Hunter Wilds livestream at Gamescom 2024 this week. There, they demonstrated a female hunter putting on male armor pieces from their collected gear. It will be the same with males where you can wear female armor sets or mix and match them with male pieces.

This might not sound wild, but it is one of the first times this has been allowed in the Monster Hunter franchise. Different looking gender sets have been a thing in Monster Hunter for a long time, but you were locked into a look based on the gender of your character, even in Monster Hunter World and Rise. With this change, players will be able to more freely express themselves in their look, or even just wear pieces that look cooler than others (because let’s face it, despite Capcom’s best efforts, some armors sets have historically looked less cool depending on your gender).

Monster Hunter Wilds is still chasing an early 2025 release date at this time, but details are coming fast and furious, such as the new Apex predator Rey Dau. Stay tuned for more details as they drop right here at Shacknews.